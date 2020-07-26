Law Enforcement honored at "Go Blue Day"

CHESTERFIELD - Law Enforcement supporters were invited to a rally to show their appreciation of men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our community. "Go Blue Day" created by Dr. Joseph "Joe" Hillier was held at the Chesterfield Courthouse on Courthouse Road Saturday morning.

Since I was occupied documenting the inaugural event via Facebook Live and taking photos simultaneously, I queried the head count. The five guesstimates I received came in between 400 and 500 people.

"We’re here today to show our respect and to honor law enforcement in Chesterfield County," said Hillier.

County dignitaries, individuals who hold state offices, and members of Dr. Joe Casey’s administration, the School Board, and Board of Supervisors were present, however, Dr. Hillier pointed out to the crowd that the day was reserved for Chesterfield County’s men and women in blue.

Hillier recognized Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz.

"A few days ago, the Chief called me up and said, ‘Why is this called Go Blue Day? Our uniforms are green.’," shared Hillier wittingly. "I said, ‘Well sir...I’m pretty color blind; they look blue to me.’."

Hillier also acknowledged his longtime friend, Sheriff Karl Leonard.

Virginia State Police officers as well as law enforcement officers from other jurisdictions were asked to hold up their hands. Hillier thanked them for their service and the crowd showed their appreciation with applause.

After Hillier led the Pledge of Allegiance, Southside Church of Nazarene lead pastor and Chesterfield County police chaplain Wynne Langford gave the invocation and later delivered the benediction.

Next, Mandy Dowdy of Chester who has been singing since age three sang the national anthem of the United States "The Star-Spangled Banner", and she concluded the rally with "God Bless the U.S.A.".

Hillier invited five Chesterfield County residents to speak. Prior to their presentations, I asked each one of them how it made them feel when they heard about Dr. Joe Hillier planning ‘Go Blue Day’.

Restaurateur and former Board of Supervisor Chairman R. M. "Dickie" King delivered the first speech.

"I have supported Dr. Hillier in his patriotic attempt to give all law enforcement officers their due after being treated so poorly all over America," shared King. "I commend Joe on stepping up and supporting the men and women in blue that do so much to keep us safe."

Vice Admiral William "Dean" Lee, USCG Ret. was the next presenter. Lee’s son is a member of the Chesterfield Police Department.

"Anyone who takes a notion to stand in support of the good men and women who protect and serve will always have my support. I appreciate the efforts of Dr. Hillier, and those like him, for his willingness to stand in the gap when others are throwing rocks," said Lee. "There is dignity in service, and we need to make sure that those who sign up to walk the thin blue line know that they are appreciated — else no one will serve.

"Let us not paint the entire institution of law enforcement with the broad brush of bigotry over the actions of a few who may have crossed the line," added Lee.

The third speaker was Richard J. Smith, Jr. who along with his wife Monique fly the largest American flag and tallest flagpole in the Commonwealth at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 288. Their majestic flag was erected to honor the military, veterans, and first responders.

"When Dr. Hillier called me - first and foremost - the feeling was honor. That's what overwhelmingly came across," said Smith. "To be a citizen of Chesterfield County and a believer in unity within the community, I felt passionate to speak and say thank you to our law enforcement for sacrificing every day in the community in which we live, work and play."

Smith’s seventeen-year-old daughter Savannah who will be attending High Point University in the fall spoke next.

"I was really excited when Dr. Hillier asked me to speak. I felt it was a great honor and humbling for the opportunity to be a voice in our community for the majority of us that love, respect, and support our police officers," said Savannah. "I thought it was a privilege on a subject that my family and I speak so dearly to our hearts."

I asked Savannah if her peers are talking about all the rioting and protests that are taking place.

"Those in my generation that support police officers are choosing to be silent due to the backlash that they would receive if they were to be vocal," said Savannah.

When asked why she is not afraid to speak out, Savannah replied, "I think it’s just too important of a subject to remain silent."

The final presenter was Bridget Olugbemi.

"I consider it a great privilege to be asked to speak at this show of support for our law enforcement. I consider Dr. Hillier a remnant that God has preserved for our sinful city so that we can be reassured that God hears our cry for mercy as He heals our land," said Olugbemi. "My desire to see our police defended and supported is not because we deny the presence of evil, but because I know God’s power is faithful to work in the heart of man and bring harmony and compassion.

"We shall not let our County become a lawless society," added Olugbemi. "We shall defend the police and enjoin our citizens to work cooperatively for a safer community for all as one human race."

The day before the event, I reached out to both Katz and Leonard saying, "As you know, I have covered two peaceful student protests at the same venue as ‘Go Blue Day’. Both events were focused on racial inequality which escalated after what happened to George Floyd while in police custody.

"How does it make you feel that one of your constituents planned this event to provide an opportunity for the community to show their support of law enforcement?"

"The common theme in all of the public demonstrations we’ve seen in Chesterfield is the desire for all people to be supported and protected in a system and by people who honor the dignity of each individual within our community. With few exceptions, these demonstrations support the high standards of community-based policing we are known for in Chesterfield," said Katz. "I am encouraged by the number of people who have taken an interest in learning more about their police department and by the opportunity to add to the over 800 people who have attended our citizens’ police academies."

The second question I asked was..."Have you witnessed an increase in negative attitudes or positive attitudes toward your department since the marches were held in your precinct?"

"It heartens me to see so many people committed to the tenant of equal justice and in supporting those professionals who continually subordinate their own self-interests to provide a cloak of protection and service over those in need," said Katz. "We have experienced a thrust of support from our community in recent months and this speaks to the deep reservoir of trust we have built over the years - and continue to build - with our community."

Leonard responded saying, "From the onset of the civil unrest in our Nation following the tragic death of George Floyd the citizens of Chesterfield have once again shown their continued support for us [law enforcement] in so many ways.

"And, that is citizens from all races, nationalities, sexes, sexual orientations, and more," said Leonard. "That is what makes Chesterfield so great and why I have served here for over 38 years.

"However, that does not mean that our great deputies have been immune to what is going on nationwide or not encountered something negative though all of this," said Leonard. "That is why the formalizing of that support into this event means so much to them and to so many people who we know appreciate and value us and our services everyday, so I am very happy to see this come about."

Sheriff Leonard explained it is important that individuals understand that supporting law enforcement does not mean you don’t support equal justice and the sanctity of all lives.

"That’s what is missing here," said Leonard. "We can do both at the same time."

"The courthouse is the de facto seat of county government. We are proud of our campus and happy that we can provide a safe and secure environment for everyone and anyone to be heard, not just in our courtrooms but on our courthouse steps as well," shared Leonard. "Our courthouse was the site for a march for justice and equality for 1,100 people in June and the rally today is to show support for law enforcement. As am I, the men and women of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are here to serve everyone, impartially and without bias."

"The Chesterfield community is wonderful and we continue to strive every day, and through every interaction, to demonstrate our immense respect, admiration, and affection for those who we serve," shared Katz. "That mutual benefit of connection and interdependence is something that differentiates our community from many others which are struggling right now.

"These aren’t relationships that can be built over night," added Katz. "I am thankful to those who built this foundation, and we are committed to building upon this legacy of community policing."

Chesterfield resident April Marie Berry and her husband Adam recently spearheaded a ‘Morale Boost’ fundraiser for the officers of the Richmond Police Department’s third precinct.

"We received a lot of interest from our neighbors that wanted to support our very own men and women who help keep our community safe here in Chesterfield," said April Marie. "We reached out to the community to donate items such as gift cards, children’s artwork, thank you cards, snacks, and beverages to fill coolers to present to our local law enforcement.

"My husband and I will be brewing, canning, and donating ten gallons of our Dogwood Brewing’s ‘Blue Line Pilsner’ to the C.C. Police Department. "We look forward to showing our local law enforcement that their community stands behind them and is thankful for their service in helping keep our community safe."

What did a handful of the hundreds in attendance think of the event?

"I thought the speeches were very moving, especially the lady from Nigeria describing what America means to her," said Delegate M. Kirkland "Kirk" Cox [R - 66th District]. "I thought it was just a beautiful event.

"We really appreciate our police in Chesterfield, and I think the people just wanted the opportunity to show that," added Cox. "It was an honor just to be in the audience and be a part of it."

"I think the event went well and showed a lot of support for law enforcement," said J. Butler with the C.C. Police Department. "I was impressed with the crowd today and how they came by our table showing their support."

"I thought it was a fantastic event, and the speakers were dynamic," said Bermuda District Supervisor Jim Ingle. "We love our police in Chesterfield County."

"We had a very good turnout today," said Eric K. Jones with the C.C. Sheriff’s Office. "I’m always excited to have everyone come up and support us, because we greatly appreciate it."

"I think people who are protesting don’t have an idea of what they have," said Miriam Regan of Chesterfield. "I come from a Latin America country and have gone through civil war, and they don’t know what they have until they’ve lost it.

"I hope they don’t do that to this country," added Regan. "I love this country."

To view my Facebook Live covering the event in its entirety including each speech, visit Progress-Index.com or on Facebook at The Progress-Index.

