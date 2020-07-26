DINWIDDIE — The Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority, located in North Dinwiddie held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month for four brand-new executive hangars.

The new executive hangars are located on the front row near the terminal building with access to the taxiway and runway. Each 60 ft. x 60 ft. hangar includes a private bathroom, large electric doors, LED lighting, and night exterior lighting, making them ideal for single and multi-aircraft fleets.

Richard Taylor, chairman of the Dinwiddie Airport and Industrial Authority stated, "These new executive hangars will have a positive impact on economic development in Dinwiddie County, and the region, with a unique offering of corporate hangar space to existing businesses and prospective businesses considering the region."

Dr. Mark Moore is a member of the Board of Supervisors as well as the Dinwiddie Airport and Industrial Authority. Regarding the project he shared, "The Dinwiddie Airport is a strong economic development asset. We believe the addition of these executive hangars will be an attractive option for corporate jets. This investment will allow us to meet the growing needs of the corporate community in Dinwiddie County and our region."

Airport Manager, Jeremy Pultz, stated "This project is just one of many great things that are happening at the Dinwiddie County Airport. We have assembled a new operational team, added new executive hangars and are adopting a new approach to doing business." Pultz added, "We are grateful for the assistance of the Virginia Department of Aviation and Dinwiddie County for helping take the Dinwiddie County Airport to the next level."

For additional information on the Dinwiddie Airport, visit www.ptbairport.com.