The Hopewell-Prince George Chamber of Commerce, Petersburg Area Regional Tourism are creating itineraries that take visitors to places both inside and outside where social distancing can be practiced

Two local marketing groups are among 90 winners of a newly created state grant to promote tourism in ways that will not jeopardize health safety.

The Hopewell-Prince George Chamber of Commerce and the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism got word last week they will each receive funding to set up visitor itineraries through the Virginia Tourism Corp.’s WonderLove Recovery Grant program. H-PG says it will use its grant to create a website specifically dedicated to tourism in Hopewell and Prince George County, while PART already its lineup drawn up that stretches from Old Towne Petersburg into Colonial Heights and ending in Chesterfield County.

The grants totaled more than $866,000 across the state and are expected to generate in excess of $3 million in marketing activity. The 90 winners were announced last week by Gov. Ralph S. Northam, who noted that the money will help destination marketing organizations, such as the chamber and PART, get the state’s tourism industry back on its feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The WonderLove recovery grants will help our localities prepare for a rebound in tourism, market their destinations as safe and accessible, and drive new economic activity as we gradually welcome visitors back," Northam said is releasing the winners’ names.

H-PG received a grant totalling $9.934 of a possible $10,000 maximum amount. PART received the full amount of the grant.

VTC said the grant money must be used for recovery marketing. That includes, but is not limited to, participation in VTC cooperative efforts, and local and out-of-state advertising. One shared component of the grant is that each winner develop visitor itineraries to accommodate social-distancing mandates. Those areas can be outside or in large indoor spaces meeting distance protocols.

"We know that the local community will be inspired to venture out and even encourage out-of-town family members to come home to wander Virginia," the H-PG Chamber said in a statement. "These tours will expose people to our area and generate return visits because of the warm welcome they will receive from our hospitality professionals."

The chamber said the dedicated website will highlight its itinerary and be promoted through its various social-media outlets. It also plans to produce a promotional video of the Hopewell and Prince George area.

"A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity, restore jobs, and inject critical funds back into the localities," its statement read.

Martha Burton, PART’s tourism director, said her group’s itinerary stretches from Henricus Historical Park near Chester into Old Towne Petersburg, then back to the Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights and Ashton Creek Vineyards in southern Chesterfield County. It will conclude with suggested dinner at the Halfway House Restaurant near Richmond.

"This itinerary offers up connections to this region’s agricultural heritage; significant architecture in a very historic walkable small-town neighborhood that now offers up art, antiques, vintage and classic clothing, craft beer, and an amazing variety of dining options both inside and outside," Burton said.

