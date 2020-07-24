CUMBERLAND - As a result of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Tri-State Area Pee Wee Football League and the Cumberland Area Youth Football League have announced delays to the start of the season.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

In both cases, the leagues have announced that the starting date of practice for the football squads, cheerleading and drill team units has been pushed back to Aug. 17.

The following was announced on the Cumberland Renegades Facebook page on Wednesday, July 22, related to the Pee Wee league: “The league had a meeting this evening in reference to the upcoming football season. Due to the recent COVID cases in Mineral and Hampshire counties, those teams in that area required to hold off on all football activities until Aug.t 17. As of now the league has decided to meet again on Aug. 14 to re-evaluate the situation. Tentatively the first day of practice as of now is Aug. 17.”

The Cumberland Area Youth Football League followed suit with this announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday, July 23:

“The Cumberland Area Youth Football League has made the decision to delay the start of our season until Aug. 17. This brings the league in line with West Virginia and Maryland high school athletics as well as the pee wee league who also voted last night to delay the start of their season until Aug. 17.”

Both leagues remain hopeful that the season can go on with the delayed schedule, but determinations will be made closer to that Aug. 17 date to see if that is possible.



