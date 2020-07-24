By Liz Beavers

KEYSER - Keyser voters will be going to the polls Tuesday to fill three of the five city council seats coming open this year.

The seats currently held by Mike Ryan, who serves as the city’s finance commissioner, and Billy Meek, who was appointed to Eric Murphy’s unexpired term, are coming open.

In addition, the seat which has remained open since Terry Liller’s resignation in October will be filled by the voters.

A total of nine candidates are on the ballot for the three positions: Leigh "Wink" Dixon, Jim Hannas, Elwood Junkins, Sean Liller, James Gale Lough, Billy Meek, Kelly Metcalf, Curtis Perry and Mike Ryan.

Voters are to choose three, and whomever is elected will join Jennifer Junkins and William Zacot on the council. Their seats, along with mayor Damon Tillman’s seat, will come open in two years.

Early voting began on July 15 and the last day to early vote is today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Polls will be open on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

The newly-elected council members’ terms of office would normally have begun on July 1, but since the election, originally scheduled for June 9, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newly-elected officials will step into their positions prior to the next regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 12.