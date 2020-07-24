A federal judge in Richmond has thrown out a lawsuit that tried to stop removal of the Robert E Lee statue on Monument Avenue because it was listed as a national historic site.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Henry E Hudson ruled that William E. Davis’ request to have the takedown blocked at the federal level lacked merit because there was no way that any financial injury would be "fairly traceable" to delisting the statue from the National Register of Historic Landmarks and its subsequent removal.

"Simply listing a property on the National Register does not necessarily prohibit the property owner from making physical changes to the property, the latter being the relief Plaintiff seeks," Hudson wrote in his opinion.

In this instance, the property on which the Lee statue sets — a traffic circle at the intersection of Monument and Allen avenues — is owned by the state. Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph S. Northam ordered the statue disassembled and placed in storage until a decision could be made on what to do with it.

The Lee statue, erected in 1890, served as the centerpiece to a collection of five memorials along Monument Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders. They were popular meeting places for groups protesting racial inequity and injustice following the May death of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody. They also were frequent targets for graffiti and other taggings during almost two weeks of protest in Richmond.

Davis’ lawsuit also wanted the state ordered to clean the markings spray-painted all over the base of the Lee statue.

The four other statues were owned by the city of Richmond and were taken down earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Mark R. Herring, whose office responded to the Davis lawsuit, said Herring "remains committed to ensuring that the Lee statue is removed from Monument Avenue." A Richmond Circuit Court judge is expected to rule next week on a lawsuit filed by supporters of the Lee statue.

Removal of landmarks and renaming of local institutions named for Confederate leaders remains a hot-button issue in the Tri-City area. Earlier this week, the Petersburg City Council dropped Lee’s name from a popular recreational and nature park and retitled it "Petersburg Legends Historic Park and Nature Sanctuary."

Efforts to rename Fort Lee and John Tyler Community College also are in the works.

