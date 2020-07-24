MARTINSBURG – Residents of multiple states were arrested Thursday in connection with four indictments for drug conspiracies that traveled across New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.



According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, those charged in a 20-count indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl are:

• Sterling C. Davis, 42, of Camden, New Jersey

• Braheem R. Sallie, 40, of Camden, New Jersey

• Sanford Fayton Venable, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Mary Margaret Renfro, 37, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Kaleah Scott, 39, of Winchester, Virginia

• Kyle Flack, 37, of Camden, New Jersey

• Paul Wayne Anders, Jr., 47, of Ranson, West Virginia

Twelve people are charged in a 44-count indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. They are:

• Aquilino Javier Lorenzo-Rivera, 36, of Blackwood, New Jersey

• Ana B. Lopez, 20, of Camden, New Jersey

• Shaquan Omar Richardson, also known as “Wave,” 24, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

• Braheem Jamal Gilbert, also known as “Slick,” 30, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Duane Curtis Jackson, also known as “Duke,” 28, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia

• Theodore Richardson, also known as “JR,” 56, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Lisa Richardson, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Ashley Lynn Hess, 31, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Medo Hallack, 31, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Brandon Eugene Corbin, 34, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Dallas Marie Harris, 22, of Inwood, West Virginia

• Ashley Marie Seal, 31, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia

Those facing charges in a 17-count indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base are:

• Sanford Fayton Venable, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Mary Margaret Renfro, 37, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

• Wilton Paulino, also known as “Felix,” 42, of New York, New York

• Argelianka Garcia, 43, of New York, New York

• Pedro Garcia Rondon, 33, of New York, New York

• Wendy Paulino, 48, of New York, New York

• Terry Lee Shifflett, 46, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Three are also facing charges in an indictment involving a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture and substance containing phencyclidine (PCP). They are:

• Kevin Joseph Young, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland

• Shaquan Omar Richardson, also known as “Wave,”24, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

• Ashley Lynn Hess, 31, of Inwood, West Virginia

The government is seeking forfeiture of more than $130,000 in cash, multiple firearms, ammunition, multiple cell phones and other various items associated with the alleged crimes.

“These Indictments represent the culmination of lengthy investigations that were vigorously pursued through the pandemic. This Prosecution of drug and violent crimes cases have always been and will continue to be vigorously pursued by the dedicated prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in the Northern District of West Virginia,” said Powell.

"The safety and quality of life of our citizens is a top priority," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman. "Drug dealers who think they can make a living bringing dangerous drugs into our community need to know it won't be tolerated. The FBI and our trusted state, local and federal partners remain vigilant in pursuing drug investigations that are devastating our communities.

“This multi-agency, multi-state investigation shows there are no boundaries to getting dangerous criminals off the streets. I commend the work of the Eastern Panhandle Safe Streets Task Force for their tremendous efforts in the Martinsburg area. They are making a substantial difference in that community and neighboring states."

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy.

Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Lydia Lehman, also with the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia Air National Guard assisted with the arrests.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.