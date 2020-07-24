KEYSER - When traditional FFA banquet celebrations were not possible, the Mineral County FFA chapter celebrated their accomplishments for 2019-2020 in a drive-thru fashion at the Mineral County Technical Center.

Members received awards, degrees, FFA memorabilia, and scholarships during the event.

Among the awards presented were Senior FFA awards and the Star Greenhand and Star Agribusiness awards.

The following Senior Awards were presented:

Outstanding FFA member given in memory of Matthew Rexrode – Hannah Iman and Andrew Iser

Outstanding Leadership Award given in memory of Terry Cannon - Evan Matlick and Rebekah Rhodes

Outstanding Service Awards given in memory of Junior Bowers and Brad Hollingworth -Daniel Owens, Allison Robinette, Michala Williams, and Don Woodworth.

The Chapter Star Greenhand Award was presented to Helen McCarty. The award is for a first-year member based on their supervised agricultural experience program, leadership within the FFA, and classroom performance.

The Star Agribusiness award was presented to Bradley Sommers. This award is based on outstanding achievement in an agribusiness SAE that focus on agricultural sales and service along with active participation in the FFA

Senior retiring FFA officers were presented with plaques. The 2019 – 2020 officer team included:

FFA president Adam Iser, vice president Hannah Iman, secretary Kyleigh Fazenbaker, treasurer Logan Lemonds, reporter Dylan Wilson, sentinel Katie Miltenberger, and assistants Haylin Cook, Ava Rexrode, Rebekah Rhodes, and Emma Wilt.

In reflecting upon the year, the pandemic, and FFA, the chapter referenced the FFA emblem and its parts and their meaning as the chapter moves forward to the 2020 - 2021 school year:

Cross-section ear of corn: A symbol of unity, corn can be found in every state across America. Corn is a fundamental symbol of the FFA.

Rising sun: This signifies progress. Just as agriculture continues to progress through new technologies and by responding to consumer demand, so must the FFA and its members.

Plow: This image shows agriculture is the backbone of America. Our country and the FFA are rooted in the labor and tillage of the soil.

Owl: A symbol of wisdom and knowledge. It takes smarts to be successful in the agriculture industry today.

Eagle: America is home to the free and brave, the eagle is a national symbol that serves as a reminder of our freedom and ability to explore new horizons for the future of agriculture.



The purpose of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of its members by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.









