RICHMOND — In what should not be considered a surprise, the 2020 State Fair of Virginia will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was a difficult decision, but safety is our number-one priority," Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director, said in a Thursday morning statement. "We’ve spent months developing plans and scenarios that would allow us to still host the fair this year, but with the ever-changing, unpredictable COVID-19 situation, we just couldn’t make it work."

The fair was scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 4 at Meadow Event Park in Hanover County, near Kings Dominion. It is operated by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

It marks only the second time in the fair’s 166-year history that it was postponed due to health concerns. The 1918 fair did not go on because of a Spanish flu epidemic that swept the nation.

As a replacement, the VFBF is planning a modified livestock show featuring animals raised by youth. The participants will compete for awards, including scholarships.

"While a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show is not ideal, we believe it will allow our youth to showcase the yearlong effort they’ve put into raising their animals, and enable them to earn scholarship money as well," VFBF president Wayne Pryor said in the statement.

For more information about the livestock show, click here.