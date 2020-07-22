Both versions of the National Defense Authorization Act contain language that calls for the renaming of 10 southern Army posts, including Fort Lee

The House of Representatives has set itself up for a showdown with the Trump administration by approving a defense-spending bill that does not fund projects at military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The 295-125 vote Tuesday on the $732 billion National Defense Authorization Act was bipartisan. While it could wind up tweaked to conform with the Senate’s version of the bill, both the House and Senate proposals champion the push to replace the names of 10 southern Army posts that honor leaders of the former Confederacy — including Fort Lee.

Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, whose district includes the Prince George County-based post, voted for the bill. In a statement released by his office, McEachin said the bill "promotes a more inclusive military."

McEachin has said he supports a name change for Fort Lee.

The original House version of the bill was amended by a House Appropriations subcommittee to withhold funds for military projects at Confederate-named installations unless the post can show it is in the process of changing its name. The full committee voted to include the amendment.

The Senate version of the bill includes an amendment co-sponsored by Sen. Timothy M. Kaine, D-Va., that creates a three-year window for those posts to get new names.

The votes on Capitol Hill are not expected to be well-received at the White House. Despite his defense secretary being amenable to the post name changes, President Donald Trump has reiterated staunch opposition to them, promising to veto the spending bill if it includes the name changes.

In Virginia, two other military posts are named after Confederate leaders — Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County, and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County. Fort Pickett, however, was decommissioned as an active Army post in 1997 and is now managed by the Virginia National Guard.

