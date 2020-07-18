WESTERNPORT - Incumbent Westernport City Council member Judy Hamilton, mayor Laura Freeman-Legge and newly-elected commissioner Sarah Llewellyn all took their oath of office this week, with Dawne Lindey, Allegany County clerk of the circuit court, presiding. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Aug. 3.

