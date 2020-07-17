The Beacon says country singer will put on two performances, but she has asked that everyone at the venue — patrons, staff and crew — wear face coverings; ticket holders have until Monday to ask for a refund

HOPEWELL — Country singer Sara Evans still plans to come to town July 25, but if you are planning to go see her, you have to wear a face mask.

The Beacon Theatre posted on its Facebook page Friday that Evans has agreed to perform two shows while in town in an effort to promote COVID-19 pandemic-related social distancing at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"For these concerts, the artist requires that all patrons, staff and crew wear protective masks while in the venue," the Facebook post read. "Should you not be willing to wear a mask in the venue, please feel free to seek a refund."

Ticket holders have until close of business Monday to ask for a refund. After Monday, the theatre said on its post, no refunds will be given.

The Beacon said Evans offered to do the two shows "in order to offer the safest experience possible, and we are all very thankful for the opportunity to accept her offer."

If you purchased tickets online, vendor Ticketstobuy will contact you by email to advise for which performance your tickets will be valid. Customers who bought their tickets at the theatre’s box office should call (804) 446-3457 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Monday to get show assignments.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the Beacon said on Facebook. "However, we are doing everything possible to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attending."

Evans has released eight albums in her career dating back to 1997. She scored major hits with "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly" and "Suds in the Bucket" among others.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.