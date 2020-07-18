To the Editor:

It’s been a devastating time here in Redskins nation, especially after the announcement that the team is dropping the name and logo. To make it even worse, they made the announcement thru a press release, not even having the courage to speak to the fans. One of the most historic franchises in the NFL and the organization seems as if it’s no big deal. Talk about a slap in the face to the fans.

It’s a big deal. The Redskins name has been slandered by the leftists and the media. They will tell you the name is racist while ignoring the fact that the majority of Native Americans have no problem with the name. A Washington Post poll revealed 9 in 10 Native Americans aren’t offended by the name. They refuse to acknowledge that the Navajo Code Talkers supported the Redskins name and called it a symbol of courage and loyalty. Yet you have the leftists and the media claiming to fight for equality while ignoring the voices of Native Americans. They aren’t just attacking the Redskins. The Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Blackhawks are also on their target. The cancel culture is running rampant throughout the country. It must be stopped.

The cancel culture keeps demanding to move on and forget the name. My response to them is no. I will not move on and I will not forget. The name is bigger than any player or coach, as players and coaches come and go, but the Redskins are the true constant. The Redskins have an outstanding history and tradition. Great moments and big games. The three Super Bowl victories. The thrill of beating the hated Cowboys. Sadly, that iconic rivalry is now gone forever. Singing “Hail to the Redskins” after every Redskins touchdown. That will take place no more. It’s heartbreaking to see it all eliminated.

Another topic that angers me is the media, especially the local DC media. I recall when they loved the Redskins, particularly during the Super Bowl years. They had pride for the Redskins. That’s all changed in 2020, as you turn on the TV or look on social media and they reveal their hatred of the Redskins name and eagerly await its demise. One thing we can learn from this if we haven’t already, is never trust the media.

Next that brings me to Dan Snyder. Several years ago, he said “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER. You can use caps.” Fast forward to the July 13 press release and the team has the sponsors listed before the fans. Without the fans there is no organization. Dan Snyder and the Washington organization has sold the fans down the river.

It took me awhile to face this. I’ve lost my football team and it’s a tough pill to swallow. I’m finished with the NFL and will never again watch or attend a game. They said they will be retiring the Redskins name and logo. While they do that, I’ll be retiring the Washington football team. I’m a Redskins fan, and only a Redskins fan. I don’t want to hear no talk about red tails, warriors, or whatever silly name they come up with. There is only one name. Redskins. I’ll always Hail to the Redskins.

Kenny Kimble

New Creek