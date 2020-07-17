Prince George Police say the escapee was being held for sentencing on conviction of two sexual-assault counts

PRINCE GEORGE — County police are searching for a Riverside Regional Jail inmate who walked away from the prison early Friday morning.

Juan Pelaez-Marroquin, 20, of Chesterfield, was awaiting sentencing next January on two convictions of forcible sodomy in Chesterfield. Chesterfield County is one of several Tri-City area localities that houses inmates at RRJ.

Prince George Police Chief Keith Early said Pelaez-Marroquin provided false information to RRJ staff and was mistakenly released. Police were called to the prison shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

Early said a search of the immediate area around RRJ turned up empty.

Pelaez-Marroquin is described as a Hispanic male about 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds. Prince George Police have released a photo of him.

Anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts are asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773, or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.