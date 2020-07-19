KEYSER - The City of Keyser has launched a program in which area residents may publicly honor a “Hometown Hero” on a banner to be hung in the city.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The City of Keyser has launched a program in which area residents may publicly honor a “Hometown Hero” on a banner to be hung in the city.

The banners can honor a military veteran or someone who is currently serving in the military who either resides or did reside in Keyser, or whose family resides here.

Each 24x48 full-color banner will feature a photo of the hero, or a silhouette if there is no photo available, along with his or her name, branch of service, dates of service, and any other pertinent information.

The banners may be purchased by a family member or friend of the honoree, or by a business, professional, or organization wishing to sponsor a banner.

Cost of each banner is $100 and forms are available at City Hall or on the City of Keyser’s website.

Council member Jennifer Junkins, who oversees beautification of the city, is in charge of the project and can be reached for more information at 304-209-1882 or at by email at JenJunkins@outlook.com.



