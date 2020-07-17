BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that West Piedmont Street (WV Route 46) in Mineral County will be closed to through-traffic beginning as early as July 27, 2020.

BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that West Piedmont Street (WV Route 46) in Mineral County will be closed to through-traffic beginning as early as July 27, 2020.

The closure is located in Keyser, west of US 220, near the intersection with Vernon Street.

Traffic is advised to use Carroll Street and Vernon Street to detour around the project. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This closure is necessary to replace a drainage structure over Thunderhill Run.

Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Work is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the District Five Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.

Exact schedule is weather dependent.