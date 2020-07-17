KEYSER - Although Keyser High School was not able to hold its annual Class Night due to the COVID-19 shutdown, they have announced the recipients of the following awards, scholarships and honors:
Philip Biser: KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship
Aaron Boggs: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, The Eugene Paxton Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Lexus Bonner: Promise Scholarship
McKenna Bonner: WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction
Cortney Butts: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction, Mineral County Board of Education Scholarship
Marley Cosenza: The Harry Boggs Award
Hannah Davis: The American Red Cross Excellence Scholarship
Vanessa Deal: WVU Potomac State Dependent Education Scholarship
Madisyn Daubenmire: WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction
Connor Del Signore: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Joe Stanislawczyk Award, Headsville Countryside Ruritan Scholarship
Brooke Detrick: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Moore-Church Scholarship, Harry Alt Scholarship, The Harry C. Alt Memorial Award
Hayden Faulk: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
India Grubbs: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Marissa Guy: Valedictorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Katharine Church Recipient, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, WVU Medicine Scholarship, Shelton Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship
Kathryn Hardy: Co-Salutatorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Scott Bolyard Scholarship, Woodmen of the World Recognition
Chloe Healy: Dominion and Mineral County Education Association Scholarships, KHS Nadine Yutzy Scholarship
Autumn Heavener: Co-Salutatorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Saint Francis University Founder's Scholarship, Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary, Emmanuel Church, Fountain Ruritan Scholarship, Joe Altobello Scholarship, Janet Kalbaugh Scholarship
Matthew Heavener: Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Hannah Iman: Keyser VFW Scholarship, Veteran's of Foreign Wars Scholarship
Allison Jones: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, D&L Coal Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship
Adam Kephart: Keyser High School Grappler's Association
Molly Kephart: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Class Night Queen, Outstanding Senior Girl, Aubrey Stewart Scholarship, Service Above Self Award, Sara Janene Powell Inspirational Scholarship
Eli Kesner: Class Night King, Matthew Webb Scholarship, Sara Janene Powell Inspirational Scholarship
Caitlin Leatherman: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Joseph Feaster Memorial
Brian Liller: Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Liza Litten: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Morgan Little: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction Scholarship, Hot Stove Baseball, WVU Potomac State College Dependent Education Scholarship, Bull Bishop Baseball Scholarship
Brianna Magruder: J. Norman & Margaret J. Reeves Scholarship
Evan Matlick: Goldsworthy Scholar, Kessel Golf Scholarship, Master Gardener Scholarship
Erineisha McCary: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship
Courtney Minnick: Goldsworthy Scholar
McKenna Myers: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Daniel Owens: Goldsworthy Scholar, S. Catherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarship, Emmanuel Church Scholarship, WV Association of Conservation District, WV State Fair Scholarship, Tractor Supply Scholarship, Terry Cannon Scholarship, The Burger King of Keyser Scholarship, The Terry L.. Cannon Memorial Award
Logan Proud: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WV Wesleyan Presidential Scholarship, Virgil Hull Scholarship, KHS Nadine Yutzy Scholarship
Madyson Rayner: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Darius Redman: Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion Scholarship
Clarissa Ravenscroft: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Rebekah Rhodes: CSX Scholarship
Allison Robinette: Goldsworthy Scholar, Mineral County Transportation Scholarship, Mountainview Veterinary Scholarship, Burlington Ruritan Book Scholarship, Deans Food Scholarship
Auctayvia Robinette: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, J. Norman & Margaret J Reeves Scholarship, Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion Scholarship
Hailey Rotruck: Master Gardener Scholarship
Shawn See: J. Edward Kelley Recipient, Queens Point McCoole VFW Scholarship, Aubrey Stewart Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship
Nicholas Selby: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship
Ryan Shoemaker: Keyser Moose Scholarship
Erin Smith: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Jacob Smith: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Woodmen of the World Recognition
Chase Staggers: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, John & Shirley Shelton Scholarship
Whitney Tasker: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, J. Norman & Margaret J Reeves Scholarship, EGHS Class of 1959 Scholarship
McKaily Thomson: Ron Mathias, All PVC's
Lyric Washington: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship
Jacob Welch: Goldsworthy Scholar, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College High School Excellence Scholarship, Bob "Fat Cat" Stephen Scholarship
Michala Williams: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction
Haylea Wilson: WVU Scholarship of Distinction
Hunter Winkler: MCTC Horizon Scholarship
Caitlyn Wolfe: Joe Stanislawczyk Award
Don Woodworth: FFA FARM AID Scholarship, Frostburg State University Academic Scholarship, Outstanding Senior Boy.
Keyser will hold a “drive-thru” graduation from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, during which the seniors may drive through the loop in front of the school and pick up their diplomas.