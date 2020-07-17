KEYSER - Although Keyser High School was not able to hold its annual Class Night due to the COVID-19 shutdown, they have announced the recipients of the following awards, scholarships and honors:





For the News Tribune

KEYSER - Although Keyser High School was not able to hold its annual Class Night due to the COVID-19 shutdown, they have announced the recipients of the following awards, scholarships and honors:



Philip Biser: KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship

Aaron Boggs: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, The Eugene Paxton Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Lexus Bonner: Promise Scholarship

McKenna Bonner: WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction

Cortney Butts: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction, Mineral County Board of Education Scholarship

Marley Cosenza: The Harry Boggs Award

Hannah Davis: The American Red Cross Excellence Scholarship

Vanessa Deal: WVU Potomac State Dependent Education Scholarship

Madisyn Daubenmire: WVU Potomac State College Scholarship of Distinction

Connor Del Signore: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Joe Stanislawczyk Award, Headsville Countryside Ruritan Scholarship

Brooke Detrick: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Moore-Church Scholarship, Harry Alt Scholarship, The Harry C. Alt Memorial Award

Hayden Faulk: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

India Grubbs: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Marissa Guy: Valedictorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Katharine Church Recipient, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, WVU Medicine Scholarship, Shelton Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship

Kathryn Hardy: Co-Salutatorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Scott Bolyard Scholarship, Woodmen of the World Recognition

Chloe Healy: Dominion and Mineral County Education Association Scholarships, KHS Nadine Yutzy Scholarship

Autumn Heavener: Co-Salutatorian, Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Saint Francis University Founder's Scholarship, Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary, Emmanuel Church, Fountain Ruritan Scholarship, Joe Altobello Scholarship, Janet Kalbaugh Scholarship

Matthew Heavener: Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Hannah Iman: Keyser VFW Scholarship, Veteran's of Foreign Wars Scholarship

Allison Jones: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, D&L Coal Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship

Adam Kephart: Keyser High School Grappler's Association

Molly Kephart: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Class Night Queen, Outstanding Senior Girl, Aubrey Stewart Scholarship, Service Above Self Award, Sara Janene Powell Inspirational Scholarship

Eli Kesner: Class Night King, Matthew Webb Scholarship, Sara Janene Powell Inspirational Scholarship

Caitlin Leatherman: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Joseph Feaster Memorial

Brian Liller: Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Liza Litten: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Morgan Little: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction Scholarship, Hot Stove Baseball, WVU Potomac State College Dependent Education Scholarship, Bull Bishop Baseball Scholarship

Brianna Magruder: J. Norman & Margaret J. Reeves Scholarship

Evan Matlick: Goldsworthy Scholar, Kessel Golf Scholarship, Master Gardener Scholarship

Erineisha McCary: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship

Courtney Minnick: Goldsworthy Scholar

McKenna Myers: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Daniel Owens: Goldsworthy Scholar, S. Catherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarship, Emmanuel Church Scholarship, WV Association of Conservation District, WV State Fair Scholarship, Tractor Supply Scholarship, Terry Cannon Scholarship, The Burger King of Keyser Scholarship, The Terry L.. Cannon Memorial Award

Logan Proud: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WV Wesleyan Presidential Scholarship, Virgil Hull Scholarship, KHS Nadine Yutzy Scholarship

Madyson Rayner: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Darius Redman: Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion Scholarship

Clarissa Ravenscroft: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Rebekah Rhodes: CSX Scholarship

Allison Robinette: Goldsworthy Scholar, Mineral County Transportation Scholarship, Mountainview Veterinary Scholarship, Burlington Ruritan Book Scholarship, Deans Food Scholarship

Auctayvia Robinette: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, J. Norman & Margaret J Reeves Scholarship, Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion Scholarship

Hailey Rotruck: Master Gardener Scholarship

Shawn See: J. Edward Kelley Recipient, Queens Point McCoole VFW Scholarship, Aubrey Stewart Scholarship, KHS Athletic Association Book Scholarship

Nicholas Selby: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship

Ryan Shoemaker: Keyser Moose Scholarship

Erin Smith: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Jacob Smith: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, Woodmen of the World Recognition

Chase Staggers: Goldsworthy Scholar, Promise Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, John & Shirley Shelton Scholarship

Whitney Tasker: Goldsworthy Scholar, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, J. Norman & Margaret J Reeves Scholarship, EGHS Class of 1959 Scholarship

McKaily Thomson: Ron Mathias, All PVC's

Lyric Washington: Howard Lincoln Book Scholarship

Jacob Welch: Goldsworthy Scholar, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College High School Excellence Scholarship, Bob "Fat Cat" Stephen Scholarship

Michala Williams: WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction

Haylea Wilson: WVU Scholarship of Distinction

Hunter Winkler: MCTC Horizon Scholarship

Caitlyn Wolfe: Joe Stanislawczyk Award

Don Woodworth: FFA FARM AID Scholarship, Frostburg State University Academic Scholarship, Outstanding Senior Boy.

Keyser will hold a “drive-thru” graduation from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, during which the seniors may drive through the loop in front of the school and pick up their diplomas.