National Guard Strike Teams conduct COVID-19 tests

TRI-CITIES - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia National Guard Strike Teams have been testing residents and staff in nursing homes, inmates and staff in prisons/jails, and residents/citizens in the community with mobile drive-thru testing.

Former member of the Executive Council for the Virginia National Guard Association, CPT Johnny Partin of Hopewell was tasked out to CERFP [Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear Emergency Response Force Program] based out of Waller Depot in Henrico County.

"Our Strike Team is one of nine that operates out of CERFP at Waller Depot," said Partin who represents Ward 3 as a member of Hopewell City Council.

With approximately 45 testing missions completed for their specific team, Partin’s unit has tested over 7600 people.

"We have tested in many cities and counties across Virginia including but not limited to Petersburg, Hopewell, Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond, Powhatan, Alexandria, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Fredericksburg, Mathews County, Lee County, Lexington, Staunton, and Greensville," said Partin.

How many in Partin’s unit travel together to the testing sites?

"Our team is 15 soldiers, which consists of four testing teams, a decontamination team, and the leadership team," said Partin.

Do National Guardsmen have their temperatures taken prior to assisting at the COVID-19 testing sites?

"We have our temperatures taken daily in the morning before we leave Waller Depot for our mission and once when we arrive on scene at the testing site," said Partin. "We also have our temperatures taken a second time by the facility."

How is the community morale?

"People have been very appreciative of the testing and making sure that senior citizens, inmates, citizens, and frontline workers are getting tested in order to help slow the spread of the virus," said Partin.

How does a National Guardsmen feel about conducting the COVID-19 tests?

"I’m one of the medics testing people. I receive hands-on experience dealing with different types of patients," said SPC Riley O’Dell of Fredericksburg. "The oldest woman I tested was 102 years old, and I tested a couple of people inside a prison on the younger end. And, I remember testing a kid in one of the drive-thrus who was 7 years old.

"The coolest part for me was just seeing the different types," said O’Dell. "Some of them were immovable in hospital beds and others were in their 80s and still had jobs."

According to O’Dell, her unit started COVID-19 testing back in the middle of May and just finished their orders on Friday. They worked together every day all day for two months.

"I didn’t know anyone else going into it, but we built a really strong team and became one big family," said O’Dell.

PFC Rees Johnson on Partin’s Strike Team explains uniform changes.

"I was told there were three different uniform changes during our mission. I was only present for two of them," said Johnson of Sandston. "The first one issued originally repelled tear gas and chemical attacks. It was so hot that people were coming out of it in puddles of sweat, so they switched to Tyvek suits according to the CDC’s guidance on PPE.

"We did that for a while and then found out we could switch over to the disposable nursing gowns," said Johnson. "We didn’t sweat as much as we did in the Tyvek suits so that was pretty cool."

According to Johnson, his unit also wore gloves as well as head caps made by another Strike Team member’s aunt.

"She took some old Army uniforms and sewed them into nurse caps," said Johnson. "I wore one for the duration of the testing period."

Were the National Guardsman tested for COVID-19?

"We were tested for COVID-19 every 14 days," said Johnson. "I went through two tests."

What will Johnson take away from his part of testing others for COVID-19?

"Not the testing itself," said Johnson. "What really hit me was seeing older people that can’t take care of themselves being forced to take the tests. Many did not want to be tested, but their families had a power of will to have the testing conducted.

"It rattled me a little bit seeing people that can’t take care of themselves any longer in the manner they wished that they could," said Johnson. "They were very vocal in not wanting to be tested even though the facility had the authority to have them tested per their family member’s or caregiver’s request."

Johnson stated the way the seniors reacted to the invasive test of the naval cavity was hard to observe, but duty called and the mission had to be accomplished.

"It was fun regardless of the circumstances," said Johnson. "All of us came together, bonded, and accomplished the mission."

Partin’s Strike Team pays an anonymous donation of masks forward.

"After we conducted some COVID-19 testing for the residents at the Fillmore Place assisted living facility in Petersburg, SPC Jocelyn Escobar and SPC KiAsia Williams noticed that the residents and staff had a shortage of masks," said Partin. "We took the anonymous donation of masks to the residents and staff in the facility so they would be better protected from the virus and have a little bit better quality of life."

What inspired SPC KiAsia Williams to pay it forward?

"Basically, joining the National Guard is a way to help the community," said Williams of Waverly. "Turning around and donating the masks that were donated to us was just another way to give back to the community."

How does Williams feel about donning the decontamination suits and protective wear?

"Sometimes it’s a challenge, because it’s hot," said Williams who has served in the National Guard for nearly three years. "But, it’s pretty decent knowing we can help the state by conducting the tests."

How does Fillmore Place representative Cary Davis feel about the donation?

"We receive donations year-round," said Davis. "We appreciate any donations that we receive such as diapers, clothes, and food."

According to Davis, health departments and hospitals have provided hand sanitizer to the Fillmore Place of which they’re grateful for since it’s a product that is hard to come by.

"Just like anywhere else, the residents here all have issues," said Johnson. "We can’t make them stay here; it is not a closed-campus. They’re free to go wherever they want to go. Some leave and walk around, but at least now they have masks."

Fillmore Place provides incentives to try to keep the residents from leaving.

"Residents are provided with three snacks a day and encouraged to participate in activities scheduled throughout the day," said Davis.

"The Fire and police departments come by frequently and check on us," said Davis. "We’ve come a long way, and they know we’re doing the best we can given today’s circumstances.

"For about two months now, we’ve had a med tech that walks around taking temperatures every day," said Davis. "People have said that Petersburg in general has been considered a hotspot, and I’m happy to report we have no cases at this time."

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com.