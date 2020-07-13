Editors Note: This information comes from proposed minutes from the telephone meeting held by County Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison on July 1.

Once again, the Jackson County Commission conducted business via telephone as a continuance of its emergency session.

Commissioners approved a number of items including roof repair to the Greene Center, purchase of ambulances, and moving a polling place.

Emergency Medical Services Director Troy Bain will begin the bidding process for two new ambulances. These vehicles will replace ones that have aged and have high mileage.

The Greene Center will be receiving repairs to the roof thanks to approval of an estimate received for $22,344. Wildlife Removal Services, Inc. DBA Roof Pros will be doing the work upon receipt of a copy of the contractor’s license and liability insurance.

Once advertising requirements have been met, an order to move Polling Precinct 2 from the Little Sandy Community Building to Fannin Chapel Church will be placed on the agenda for approval.

In other business, commissioner approved:

• Budget revision #1 to the general county fund

• Engagement of Fred C. Hess PLLC for preparation of financial statements for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020

• Oath pages from 2020 real estate and personal property tax books as prepared by the Jackson County Assessor

• Transfer of Dylan Derenberger from part-time intern to full-time network engineer for the IT department beginning July 1.

• Creation of Sheriff’s Writ of Execution Account

• Transfer of OES trailer to the Jackson County Amateur Radio Club to be used as a command trailer

• Exonerations as submitted by Assessor Brian Thomas

The regular meeting of the July 8 County Commission was cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 15 in a manner to be determined.