Owner says customers sought out comfort during COVID-19, so that is wh the bakery did not shut down

The charming and deliciously delightful Buttermilk Bake Shop in Old Towne Petersburg has been satisfying sugar cravings since November 2017, when it opened just 3 days prior to Thanksgiving. Since then, business has flourished and several hundred donuts as well as at least 10 whole cakes leave the shop in the hands of happy customers each day.

Not only are a wide variety of their signature donuts sold, they also make fritters, cookies, muffins, pies and cupcakes along with their very popular custom cakes. Vegans and those with gluten intolerance are also able to indulge in tasty treats, so it’s a place for all to enjoy.

Co-owners and friends Laura Boehmer and Ben Cronk were both working at Whole Foods when they were approached about opening up a business in the space and they jumped at the opportunity. Cronk typically takes the early shift and Boehmer comes in later. Despite the long hours, they are passionate about what they do.

Inspired by her grandmother, Boehmer is a self-taught baker and she loves the artistry and creativity of the process. She has now been professionally baking for 15 years and says, "Each time someone picks up a cake and loves it, it still feels awesome."

COVID-19 restrictions have not affected the Bake Shop as much as other businesses. Having counter service is quick and convenient and it means that customers don’t have the opportunity to linger.

"Desserts are comforting in times like these, so we’ve stayed busy," says Boehmer. "We never closed, but we certainly debated the idea." Happily, everyone has stayed healthy, and business has been robust.

While they haven’t made many wedding cakes lately, the graduation cake season has been extended with many people waiting for the ease on restrictions to celebrate the Class of 2020. With constant requests for custom cakes, Boehmer relies on fellow baker Molly Berg to help keep up with the demand.

Followers of Buttermilk’s social media pages are entertained daily with very "punny" posts, that not only show what they have been baking, but also serve as a gallery for all the exquisite custom cakes they have created, a visual delight for the senses!

"I’m so fortunate to do what I’m passionate about every day", Boehmer concludes, "We love Petersburg and we are so grateful for the support we get from the community, without them we couldn’t do what we love."

Buttermilk Bake Shop is located at 257 E. Bank St, Petersburg. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 7am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 5pm. For all the dining and drink spots in the Best Part of Virginia (Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George) visit www.BestPartVA.org.

This article is part of an ongoing series about local restaurants and bakeries dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic written by the Best Part of Virginia staff and published by The Progress-Index.