It all started with the Governor's COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, when Gov. Justice announced that the start of school in West Virginia would be pushed back to Tuesday, Sept. 8. With that pronouncement, the Mountain State's scholastic sports world braced for news pertaining to how that would affect the fall sports schedule.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

It was promised on that date that news would be forthcoming from the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, specifically by executive director Bernie Dolan, and more specifically on Friday, July 10.

Governor Justice was true to his word. After speaking for a few minutes and giving some appropriate updates, Justice turned the microphone over to Dolan to deliver the much-anticipated message concerning fall sports to the masses.

Dolan began by stressing the WVSSAC’s role in making safety the number one priority, “We all know that athletics play an important part in all of our lives, whether you be a student athlete, or a parent, or just a fan. It is our role as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to develop a plan for safety and to allow the games to be played and for practice.”

According to Dolan, “It is not unusual for us to have restrictions and guidelines for the schools and the teams to follow. We look at this as just another one of those things that we’re doing to enable us to participate safely.”

Then came the specifics.

“With that, I’d like to announce that because we have moved back the start of school to Sept. 8, we also are pushing back our practice days. So instead of starting on Aug. 3, which most fall sports would have started besides volleyball, we’re moving the start of all of our practice activities to Aug. 17,” Dolan explained.

According to Dolan, “You have to have 14 practices to safely participate. So, we had to get to a starting date that allowed us to have that. With that being said, golf has the least number of days required to practice in order to participate, and they can socially distance better than any other sport. So, our start date for golf, with practices on Aug. 17, their first contests will be Aug. 24. They will have about a week of practice, and that allows them to get outside and start doing the things they need to do.”

“On Sept. 2, we are opening up competitions for volleyball, cheer, cross country and soccer, and all those are a week or so later than their normal time,” Dolan stated. “They all have the flexibility to change their schedules, and therefore, instead of playing one game a week or two, you might have to squeeze in a third in other to get all your games.”

Football until that point had specifically excluded, then the word came down on football.

“We will allow football to start on a Thursday night, so we will be allowing football to be played Sept. 3, which is the Thursday night prior to that first week of school. We think it’s a great way to bring the community back together,” Dolan explained.

As Dolan pointed out, everything will be in full swing by the time the kids walk into school for the first time on Sept. 8.

According to Dolan, “We think it’s a great opportunity for our kids and for our schools to be the center of their community again, and be the hub and drive what goes on in their community.”

Dolan did stress that despite the best laid plans, things with covid-19 are certainly subject to change. He reiterated, however, both his and the governor’s commitment to allowing for sports to resume, if it can be done safely.

“As we move forward, as the governor said, this changes from time to time. In the spring, we had different schedules trying to get the tournaments in. You can bet there is two people up here, up front, that are going to do everything we can, safely, to allow athletics to continue, because we know it’s such an important part in the growth of our students. Both physically, socially and emotionally,” Dolan explained.

Dolan expressed the positive effects of bringing the student-athletes to begin conditioning and flex practice in June and July, citing the fact that all news had been positive with respect to the athletes and coaches.

“You know we brought them back four weeks ago and let them start meeting with their coaches again, we limited it to an hour. Just the ability to get back and see your coach, and be able to talk to your friends again, in a structured, relax environment. All the coaches that commented back to me, and the players that you saw tweeting on social media, they were just excited to be back,” Dolan explained.

According to Dolan, “And then the second two weeks we allowed it to extend, you could build a little more, get in better condition, and then this past week we’ve been able to start our three-week window, which you’re allowed to practice with some limitations,” Dolan stated. “We’ve had great opportunity for our kids, they’re excited, we’re going to allow the three-week window to play out, whether it started this week or next week, you’ll be able to finish that under our current guidelines.”

As most activities occurring now are outside, it is easy to socially distance. As the flex practices end in July, there will be a break before actual practices begin on Aug. 17. It will give the kids a time to relax, and then to get back into condition. It will also allow for time to re-assess new date as it becomes available.

As Gov. Justice and the WVSSAC has shown, there remains a strong commitment to keep safety as the paramount issue with respect to both school being in and the playing of sports. The governor made that clear when he delayed the start of the school year to September 8.

“No one wants us to go back to school more than I do,” Gov. Justice said. “But, at the end of the day, I’m going to do what I think is the best thing and safest thing for our kids. And I am not going to move forward with going back to school until I am absolutely as sure as I can be that our kids, teachers, service personnel, and parents are going to be safe.”

“Everyone has got to realize that this situation is a moving target like you can’t imagine,” Gov. Justice continued. “The more information we have and the longer that we can push this out, the better off we’ll all be. With our cases exploding to the upside, if we were to rush this and go back to school in two or three weeks, in my opinion it’s the wrong decision because we just don’t know what's going to happen. We have to buy some time.”

On Thursday, in an interview with MetroNews, Dolan explained that a change in the numbers in the wrong direction had spurred the change in plans, both for starting school, but more specifically for the start of sports.

“If you’re following the numbers, two weeks ago, we would have all sat there and thought, man, these numbers are looking good. Two weeks later, we’re looking at them thinking, they’re not so good. You don’t know which way they’re heading,” Dolan explained.

According to Dolan, “It’s a little disappointing. It is difficult. We wish we had a better handle on the virus, and in the community. But you just have to deal with the hand you’re dealt. From our office you got to have multiple plans, and when something gets moved, you just have to stop and look and see where you are, and how to attack it from there.”

So, for now, there is a plan. That plan is to allow for the continuation of the three-week period in July, and then move the start date of actual practice out two weeks from Aug. 3 to August 17. This will allow for golf contests to start on Aug. 24, and volleyball, cheer, cross country and soccer matches and competitions to begin on Sept. 2. Football games can begin on Sept. 3.

