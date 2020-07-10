The university claims the proposal to force foreign students taking only virtual classes to go back and bar re-entry is punishing them for doing exactly what Americans are doing to stop COVID-19 spread

ETTRICK — Virginia State University is chastising the Trump administration’s policy of sending international students back home who take online-only university courses, saying it creates an aura of discriminating against foreign students who just want to protect themselves from COVID-19 like their American counterparts.

Earlier this week, the State Department said it would rescind F-1 visas for foreign students studying in the United States if those students’ course loads are all online, and they will be barred entry or re-entry into the country. That move drew sharp criticism from the higher-education community who claim the policy rebukes efforts by colleges to create safe learning enviornments for all students.

On Friday, VSU president Dr. Makola M. Abdullah added his voice to the chorus of criticism. Abdullah said the policy has created "yet another hurdle" for schools as they prepare to open their doors for the first time since COVID-19 invaded Virginia in March.

"Currently enrolled international students must either scramble to transfer to institutions offering in-person instruction when they reopen in the fall or risk possible deportation from the U.S. Institutions they attend must certify that these students are not taking fully online course loads," Abdullah said in a statement released by VSU. "This policy not only creates unnecessary and burdensome disruptions for international students but also unfairly jeopardizes the completion of their academic programs and their ability to earn the very academic credentials that attracted them to America’s institutions of higher education."

VSU opens for its fall semester Aug. 17 but under limited restrictions due to COVID-19 regulations. On-campus housing and in-person classroom instruction is being offered first to incoming freshmen and rising seniors, student leaders and student-athletes. Others, including commuter students, are being encouraged to enroll in a hybrid of in-person and online instruction.

After the Thanksgiving break, all VSU classes will go virtual until the end of the semester Dec. 11.

Approximately 2.5% of VSU’s enrollment are international and represent nine diferent nations.

Abdullah said online options not just minimize adverse effects of COVID-19 on university life, but also cuts down on potential increase in community spread of the virus. Denying foreign students the right to self-protection by choosing online classes is discriminatory, he added.

"As valued members of our university communities, our international students should be denied neither access to online course options nor the benefit of measures taken to enhance the health and safety of the learning and living environments on our campuses." Abdullah said. He added that a pre-pandemic college setting "is no longer an option.

"Forcing international students to return home merely because they — like their American classmates — are making an adjustment to the challenges of COVID-19 will not change that fact," he said.

VSU is in the midst of its "Forward to Fall 2020" enrollment process. Abdullah said the university is working to "minimize disruptions" for foreign students already signed up for classes.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI