WESTERNPORT -- An ongoing feud between neighbors was in the spotlight as the Westernport mayor and council met this week.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Resident Terri Terrant of Kelley Avenue was upset when she appeared before the council Monday evening following a run-in that afternoon with the town’s code enforcement officer.

Terrant told the council that when she purchased her home in 2017 it came with a wooded lot that was used as a dump.

“I used my money. I cleaned it up,” she said.

On Monday, Terrant had a qualified landscaper working on her property and as soon as the company left, she reported that code enforcement came to her door accusing her of not having a permit and that it was reported that she was putting dirt in a ditch.

The call to code enforcement was made by commissioner Judy Hamilton, who lives in the same neighborhood, in response to a call she received from another neighbor expressing concerns.

Neighbor Roann Bosley, who accompanied Terrant to the meeting, reported that she and her husband were sitting outside and heard the interaction with the code enforcement officer.

“He was physically yelling at her,” Bosley said.

Terrant explained that the landscaper had gotten the permit. She said she doesn’t come out of her house and doesn’t bother anyone, but is being bullied.

“Leave me alone,” she said to Hamilton, who maintained that she was just following up on a complaint that she received.

Bosley questioned where to get permits and information about the permits, noting that she had been on the town website and it was not user friendly.

The council explained that permits are $25 plus $1 per $1,000 of materials and can be requested at the town hall. She was urged to contact the town hall or the code enforcement department for additional information.

Charles “Chuck” Long, who was a candidate for mayor at the time of the meeting, appeared before the council again questioning the $25 fee on the water bills, alleging that he pays more in fees than he does for the water.

Finance commissioner Allen Shapiro explained that the fee is payment for a 40-year loan for the water line that feeds the water plant from the Savage River.

In other business, the town declined a bid for the demolition of the row houses on Maryland Avenue, noting that the bid price was $180,140 and the town only has a commitment for $72,000 in grant funding.

Shapiro made the motion to deny the bid and to go back to the funding source for more money.

“We don’t have the money to spend on demolition,” he said.

In reapplying for additional funds, the town will have to secure three bids for the application, but noted that they now have a better scope of the project, which includes asbestos removal and the stabilization of the wall.

The council agreed to a purchase agreement with Piedmont for the purchase of raw water from the town until Piedmont obtains federal funding to connect to the treated water.

Verso has given an easement and Piedmont will connect to the raw water there, treat it at its plant and deliver to its water customers.

The base rate will be $6,775 based on 271 taps at $25 per tap with 20 cents per 1,000 gallons used above the base rate.

The agreement expires 18 months from the execution of the agreement.

In her report, Kristi Williams, vice president of Tri-Towns EMS, reported on the 46 calls for June which included three priority 1 (cardiac, stroke, seizure); three priority 2, 17 priority 3; and 22 priority 4 calls (good intent, lifting assistance, refusals, deceased).

There were 11 calls to McCoole, one mutual aid to Elk Garden, 11 mutual aid to Lonaconing and 21 mutual aid to Keyser, 11 of which were cancelled.

Williams noted that they are desperately in need of drivers if anyone is interested in volunteering with the local squad.





