KEYSER - Due to continued requests for face covering, the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services will be adding an additional location on the north end of Mineral County for mask pickup as well as extending the dates masks are available to residents.

Starting Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, residents can pick up a free mask at M&T Bank in Fort

Ashby, and Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15, at the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services on Pine Swamp Road.

For residents who choose to pick up a mask from M&T Bank in Fort Ashby, the masks can be picked up on those dates during normal business hours, by walk in or through the drive-thru.

Masks can be picked up at the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services on the above listed

dates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For any questions, please contact the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services at 304-788-1821.