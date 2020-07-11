KEYSER - The Giant Company, which operates Martin's Food Market in Keyser, has launched a major renovation project which will represent a major investment in Keyser and its economy.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Giant Company, which operates Martin’s Food Market in Keyser, has launched a major renovation project which will represent a major investment in Keyser and its economy.

Representatives of the Giant Company met with mayor Damon Tillman and city administrator Amanda Brafford Wednesday to go over their plans for the store.

“Other than Martin’s Direct, we have not spent any money in Keyser since 1998,” said Giant representative Ron Bagley. “There was really a passion to do this in Keyser; it’s an important store to us. We are very committed to this town.”

Keyser store manager Matt Hardman agreed, and noted it was time for a change.

“While Martin’s is proud to be a part of the Keyser community for more than 30 years, throughout that time the grocery store experience and the needs of our customers has changed,” he said. “This remodel will help us to better serve today’s busy customers and their families with an updated look and feel combined with a simplified shopping experience.”

According to plans presented to the mayor Wednesday, the remodel will include an updated produce section designed to give the area “a different flow,” an updated and expanded seafood section, because they said seafood “does extremely well” in the Keyser store, and an all self-serve deli and prepared foods section. The salad bar will be eliminated, but a wide variety of salads will be already prepared and available as “grab-and-go” items.

A new self-service floral department and wall of value will be added.

The overall store will also be updated to “one of our newest decor packages,” Bagley said, noting that the store “will look dramatically different” when the project is complete in the fall.

In the meantime, Hardman said the store will continue to be open and serve the community.

“Throughout the remodel and beyond, our team members are committed to continuing our excellent customer service,” he said.

For greater shopping convenience during the remodel, however, Keyser customers are encouraged to try MARTIN’S DIRECT, an opportunity to order their groceries online at martinsfoods.com for easy curbside pick-up or delivery.

According to Hardman, the service has been very successful, with Martin’s employees averaging 300 orders a week.

“We’re excited for the remodel to get underway and look forward to showcasing our new look to our Keyser customers this fall,” Hardman said.











