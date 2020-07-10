KEYSER - Lara Courrier will return for two more years as president of the Mineral County Board of Education, and Mary Jane Baniak will continue as vice president.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Lara Courrier will return for two more years as president of the Mineral County Board of Education, and Mary Jane Baniak will continue as vice president.

The board unanimously voted to return the two to their present positions at the helm of the BOE during a statutory meeting held Monday in the board office.

West Virginia State Law directs that county boards of education must hold a special meeting in July following an election to designate which members will lead the board for the next two years.

Board member Tom Denne nominated Courrier to remain in the position she has held since 2018. No seconds are required, and no other nominations were made.

Courrier nominated Baniak for the vp position, and again, no second was needed and no other nominations were made. Baniak has also been in her position since 2018.

The remaining three board members are Denne, Terry Puffinburger, and newly-elected Donnie Ashby. Courrier, Baniak and Puffinburger are all in the last two years of their current terms. Denne, who was just re-elected to a second term, and Ashby will continue in their seats until 2024.

The board members are also required to set meeting days and times for the next year, and Monday they agreed to maintain the same schedule of meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, unless individual meetings need to be changed due to scheduling or other issues.



