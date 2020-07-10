CARPENDALE – “I want to thank everyone that voted and everyone who's here. We couldn't make it without you,” said newly elected Carpendale mayor Diane Baker as she and the council were sworn in Tuesday.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – “I want to thank everyone that voted and everyone who’s here. We couldn’t make it without you,” said newly elected Carpendale mayor Diane Baker as she and the council were sworn in Tuesday.

“We have a great council that is willing to step up for the town,” said Baker as attorney Danny Staggers administered the oath of office for the mayor and council.

Serving as commissioners for the two year term are Mary Jo Hinton, Butch Armentrout, Todd Riggleman, Virgil O’Neal and Rev. Ken Hamilton.

“One hundred and sixteen voters turned out to vote, which was wonderful,” said Baker.

She urged residents with concerns to call and make an appointment or to just stop in during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. if they have something that they want to discuss.

“We can’t give you an answer that night,” she said of items brought up at the council meetings, which must be researched.

“I’m going to try to be here as much as possible,” she added. “If you need me, pick up and phone and I will meet with you.”