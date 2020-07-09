Full moon or not, it’s happening!

PETERSBURG - In its second season, the 7Moons Market has changed venues. The market, named fittingly since it is held during evening hours, will remain in Old Towne but will no longer take place on East Bank Street.

"My landlord re-purposed the Old Towne Studio 7 parking lot where the market was located last year," said 7Moons Market director Denise Tipton. "So, we needed to come up with a solution."

The 7Moons Market former co-director Cheryl Bursch who manages the River Street Market [RSM] got together with the board including Tipton and came up with an idea.

In its second season, the 7Moons Market made up of artisans, makers and craftsmen kicks off this Friday. It will take place at the Historic Farmers Market building recognized for its octagonal architecture design located at 9 East Old Street in Petersburg.

RSM board president and director of Main Street Petersburg, Inc. Richard Cuthbert approached owner Sandy Graham to see if the 7Moons Market could utilize the Historic Farmers Market’s outdoor space temporarily.

"I shot Mr. Graham an email. He was unbelievably accommodating and all for it since it is currently vacant," said Cuthbert. "We are certainly appreciative of the opportunity."

Last year, the market dates varied each month depending on the full moon schedule. However, this year the 7Moons Market will be held on the second Friday of each month to coincide with the established ’Friday for the Arts!’ event in Old Towne.

"Our new home - at least for the time being - will provide us with more traffic," said Tipton. "It will give a boost to the arts that have suffered due to the pandemic along with everything else. Vendors have had a hard time because of all the craft fairs being canceled."

The new location is located across the street from the Petersburg Area Art League and within walking distance of the new Old Towne Square where ’Matt Via & the Dirty Runaways’ will be performing on the stage from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. hosted by Main Street Petersburg, Inc.

Marketgoers can grab dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area.

Currently, a dozen vendors had reserved space selling items such as jewelry, soaps, wood crafts, and glassware.

"I’m really, really excited and grateful to the owners for allowing us to set up under the covered roof of the Farmers Market building," said Tipton. "I love its architecture, lights, and the fact that the new venue is in the heart of ‘Friday for the Arts!’."

The band ‘From Another Mother’ [Tony Farris & Friends] will perform Friday night. As the market’s music manager, Farris will schedule live music acts to perform during the 7Moons Market.

"I appreciate being under River Street Market’s umbrella," said Tipton. "The connections and expertise behind it are taking the 7Moons Market to an entirely different level. I believe in teamwork, and the City of Petersburg benefits when we work together."

"Our goal is to create a welcoming and family friendly atmosphere filled with interesting people, pleasant music, good things to eat, and numerous handmade items to peruse and buy," said Cuthbert. "If there is sufficient demand, we look to expand the 7Moons Market to every Friday night."

This Friday’s market will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In order to help sustain this return to relative normalcy, attendees are encouraged to wear face masks in public except when eating or drinking and also to social-distance themselves.

If you are interested in being a market vendor, send an email to 7moonsmarket@gmail.com. For more information, visit 7Moons Market on Facebook or call (804) 479-3085.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI