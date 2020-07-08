By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT – Westernport voters affirmed mayor Laura Freeman Legge with an overwhelming 180 votes Tuesday.

Challenger David Allen Claycomb received 18 votes while Charles Gunther Long, Sr. garnered 12.

In the council race, incumbent Judy S. Hamilton received 171 votes and newcomer Sarah Llewellyn earned 179 to fill the uncontested seats to fill the uncontested seats.

The newly elected officials will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m., July 14 at the city building and their first meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at a location to be announced.