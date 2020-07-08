VDH data shows citizens are not sparing any gathering sites in claiming violations of the state order on face coverings

What do grocery stores, swim clubs and churches all across the area have in common? All, and then some, have been called out for alleged violations of the state’s month-old face-covering requirement.

The Virginia Department of Health this week released a database of more than 4,800 calls it has received from citizens about the lack of face masks being worn in various public places. Of those calls, 121 came from the immediate Tri-City area, southern Chesterfield County, and Surry and Sussex counties.

On May 26, Gov. Ralph S. Northam ordered face masks be worn by anyone over the age of 10 in all publicly accessible places, including restaurants, grocery stores and government buildings. Violation of the order is punishable by a maximum year in jail and $2,500 fine.

However, certain caveats exist in the order, such as medical issues for not wearing masks. Athough enforceable, Northam said when issuing the order that while VDH would review all complaints of violation, the ultimate goal was to educate, not prosecute.

In the Tri-City area, as of earlier this week, Petersburg and Colonial Heights led the list with 24 and 23 allegations, respectively. Prince George County was next with 13, followed by Hopewell with nine and Dinwiddie County with seven.

Outside of the immediate area, VDH logged 41 complaints about violations in southern Chesterfield County, and a total of four in Surry and Sussex counties.

The reports were either issued directly by the citizens or through VDH employees on the citizens’ behalf. Complainants had the option of anonymity, also.

Most of the violations were reported in obvious locations such as grocery stores and big-box retail. Among the issues cited were improper wearing of personal protection equipment or lack of social distancing.

"One employee had mask on chin not covering mouth or nose," one citizen wrote about their observation in a Colonial Heights fast-food restaurant. "Only had gloves on. Other employee had mask on properly but no gloves."

No public place was spared scrutiny, according to the VDH data. One citizen called out lack of social distancing at a swimming competition. Another complained about issues at the Five Forks Battlefield location in Dinwiddie, yet they gave a glowing review of the site itself.

"If you haven't been, you should really go," the citizen added. "A bit hot in the summertime, but a great view, a wonderful place to picnic and explore history."

Even houses of worship were cited in complaints. One caller noted that attendees of a recent Sunday service in Hopewell "were not adhering to 6-foot social distancing guidelines."

Some citizens used their reports as a bully pulpit for expressing their opinions about the mandate and/or general governance in Virginia.

"Are we required to use condoms in Virginia?" one Petersburg complaint read. "Because I can't be in Virginia if that is required."

Said this caller from Colonial Heights, "The government should not meet whatsoever during this time. In particular, large numbers of Democrats need to stay home, and stop being such lunatics."

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.