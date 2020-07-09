KEYSER – Students seeking a career in exercise physiology, one of the nation's fastest growing job opportunities, can now begin their journey at West Virginia University Potomac State College, which has launched a new major in the field, and which can lead directly to professional schools in Morgantown or elsewhere.

KEYSER – Students seeking a career in exercise physiology, one of the nation’s fastest growing job opportunities, can now begin their journey at West Virginia University Potomac State College, which has launched a new major in the field, and which can lead directly to professional schools in Morgantown or elsewhere.

The Associate of Arts (AA) degree in arts and sciences with a major in exercise physiology through Potomac State is the first two years of a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program in exercise physiology. The major is designed to transfer into the BS program on the Morgantown campus, but it can also be used to transfer into bachelor programs at other institutions. This major replaces the former pre-physical therapy major.

The AA program includes courses in science, anatomy, physiology, nutrition, and exercise physiology.

Vicki Huffman, Ph.D., biology professor and science, technology, engineering, and math division chair at Potomac State College, says this major provides students with two career options.

“I encourage students to pursue this major because it offers immediate career options upon graduation,” Dr. Huffman said. “Students graduating with a BS degree in exercise physiology can begin careers as an exercise physiologist, a personal trainer, a wellness coordinator, a strength and conditioning coach, a clinical research assistant or other related jobs.”

Additionally, students graduating from the BS program in Morgantown are prepared to meet the knowledge, skill, and aptitude eligibility requirements to take the American College of Sports Medicine Health and Fitness National Examination and the National Strength and Conditioning Association Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Examination.

If a student then earns a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology, “they can then apply to physical therapy and physician assistant programs or medical, dentistry, pharmacy, and occupational therapy schools, exercise physiology, and other graduate and professional schools,” Dr. Huffman said.

Students will also participate in health, disease and nutrition clinical applications providing hands-on experiences in their third and fourth years on the Morgantown campus.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, “employment of exercise physiologists is projected to grow 10 percent from 2018 to 2028, faster than the average for all occupations. Demand may rise as hospitals emphasize exercise and preventive care to help patients recover from cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases and improve their overall health.”

To learn more about Potomac State College’s new exercise physiology major, visit, https://go.wvu.edu/psc-exercisephysiology or contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or email go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.









