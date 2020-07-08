The Grand Jury met on June 22 and 23 at the Jackson County Courthouse where they returned 25 indictments on the following cases:

• Robert Euhl Wolfe, 44, was charged with one county of conspiracy; two counts of illegal possession of destructive devices, explosive materials or incendiary devices; and one count of manufacture, deliver scheduled I, II, III, IV.

• Marvin Thaxton, no age given, was charged with one count of prohibited acts A: (a) Except as authorized by this act, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, deliver, or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver, a controlled substance.

• Dustan Ray Fields, 33, was charged with one count of domestic battery – third offense; and one count of persons prohibited possessing firearms.

• Shawn Simmons, no age given, was charged with one count of prohibiting juveniles from manufacturing, possessing and distributing nude or partially nude images; one count of soliciting, etc. a minor via computer; and one county of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

• Billie Jarrell, no age given, was charged with one count of conspiracy; two counts of illegal possession of destructive devices, explosive materials or incendiary devices; two counts of manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV; and two counts of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

• Ginger Haynes, no age given, was charged with one count of prohibited acts A: (a) Except as authorized by this act, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, deliver, or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver, a controlled substance.

• Dustin Scott Hypes, 34, was charged with eight counts of any person eighteen years of age or older who knowingly contributes to or encourages the delinquency of a child is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not less than $50 nor more than $500 or confined for a period not exceeding one year or both; eight counts of child abuse resulting in injury; two counts of child neglect resulting in injury; one count conspiracy; two counts of invasion of privacy; one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors sexually explicit conduct prohibited; one count of fraud conspire against the state; four counts of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; four counts of incest; four counts of indecent exposure; four counts of manufacture, deliver schedule, I, II, III, IV; four counts of prohibiting child erotica; six counts of sexual abuse – first degree; twenty-four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guarding, custodian to a child; eight counts of sexual assault in the first degree; one count of sexual assault in the third degree; ten counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct prohibited; and two counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor.

• Kenneth Raymond Browning II, 49, was charged with ten counts of prohibited acts A, manufacture schedule I, II, and III.

• Christopher John Laverty, 45, was charged with one count of embezzlement by misuse of power of attorney or other fiduciary relationship ($1,000 or more); and one count of fraudulent schemes.

• Scotty Sowards, 37, was charged with one count of conspiracy; one count of conspiracy, construction of section; one count of obstructing an officer; one count prohibited acts A, manufacture schedule I, II, and III; and one count of transportation of controlled substances into state.

• David Michael Kestner, 38, was charged with one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

• Tracy Litten, no age given, was charged with one count of manufacture, deliver scheduled I, II, III, IV.

• Kyle Carmichael, no age given, was charged with fleeing from an officer (vehicle – reckless indifference).

• Ricky Parsons, no age given, was charged with one count of driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Belinda Falls, no age given, was charged with eight counts of any person eighteen years of age or older who knowingly contributes to or encourages the delinquency of a child is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not less than $50 nor more than $500 or confined for a period not exceeding one year or both; eight counts of child abuse resulting in injury; two counts of child neglect resulting in injury; one count conspiracy; two counts of criminal invasion of privacy; four counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in explicit conduct prohibited; one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors sexually explicit conduct prohibited; one count of fraud conspire against the state; four counts of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; four counts of incest; four counts of indecent exposure; four counts of manufacture, deliver schedule, I, II, III, IV; six counts of sexual abuse – first degree; twenty-four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guarding, custodian to a child; eight counts of sexual assault in the first degree; one count of sexual assault in the third degree; ten counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct prohibited; and two counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor.

• Holly Kassandra Bates, 27, was charged with one count of conspiracy; one count of conspiracy, construction of section; one count of obstructing an officer; one count of prohibited acts A, manufacture of schedule I, II, and III; and transportation of controlled substances into state.

• Kyle Carmichael, no age given, was charged with one count of escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.

• Dora Parsons, no age given, was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of incapacitated adult; and two counts of child neglect resulting in injury.

• Robert Feltes, no age given, was charged with eight counts of any person eighteen years of age or older who knowingly contributes to or encourages the delinquency of a child is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not less than $50 nor more than $500 or confined for a period not exceeding one year or both; eight counts of child abuse resulting in injury; ten counts of child abuse resulting in injury; one count of conspiracy, construction of section; two counts of criminal invasion of privacy; one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors sexually explicit conduct prohibited; one count of fraud conspire against the state; four counts of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; four counts of incest; four counts of indecent exposure; four counts of manufacture, deliver schedule, I, II, III, IV; four counts of prohibiting child erotica; six counts of sexual abuse – first degree; twenty-four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guarding, custodian to a child; eight counts of sexual assault in the first degree; one count of sexual assault in the third degree; ten counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct prohibited; and two counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor.

• Joseph Fowler II, 39, was charged with one count of driving while license suspended or revoked; and one count of fleeing from an officer.

• Kaitlin Cranfield, no age given, was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of incapacitated adult; and two counts of child neglect resulting in injury.

• Logan Issac Cooper, 19, was charged with one count of any person who violates the provisions of subsection (a) of this section when the conduct involves more than fifty but fewer than six hundred images shall, upon conviction, be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for not less than two nor more than ten years or fined not more than $5,000 or both; five counts of distributing and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in explicit conduct prohibited; one count of sexual abuse – first degree; and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

• James Walker, 46, was charged with one count of obtaining property in return for worthless check.

• Thomas Layton, no age given, was charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child; six counts of sexual assault in the third degree; and one count of violation of a protective order.

• Caleb Lee Atkins, 32, was charged with one count of attempts; one count of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; four counts of sexual assault in the second degree; and one count of strangulation.

Note: Address information was not provided on the list of indictments received.