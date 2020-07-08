Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Terra Parsons and Jason Parsons to James W. Casto III, 3.936 acres, West Virginia Secondary Route 87/11, Union, $161,000

• James T. Workman to Shawn Wendell and Sara Wendell, 0.82 acres, Waters of Barr Run and Duncan Hallow and Plat, Union, $8,000

• Barbara A. Starcher to Larry E. Thompson, 1.12 acres, Ravenswood District, $16,860

• Jessica P. Fisher and Seth C. Fisher to Joanna Pickering and Andrew Pickering, Lot 20, Millwood Housing and Community Development, Union, $145,000

• Bradley S. Tennant to McFly Properties, LLC., 0.11 acres or 4,678 square feet, Waters of Ohio River, Ravenswood Town, $65,000

• Mark K. Starcher, Alison L. Fetty, and Linda L. Hill to Patricia D. Johnson and Joseph C. Johnson Sr., 10,988.68 square feet, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $79,900

• Clifton G. Landis to Anna E. Anderson, 1.86 acres, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $79,000

• Beverly K. Allgire and William O. Akens to Kasey Dawn Akens, Beverly K. Allgire, and William O. Akens, 3 tracts, Undivided Interest, Ripley Town, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• James Allen Hughey II, 42, Ripley to Monica Ann Cornell, 40, Barboursville

• Roderick Lee Parsons II, 28, Leroy to Niharika Bhardwaj, 31, Leroy

• Kyle Daniel Wray, 25, Kenna to Kandis Faith Shamblin, 22, Millwood