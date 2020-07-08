CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia (CHSV) in partnership with the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will offer Merit Badge Workshops for scouts during August. These workshops are offered by a merit badge counselor certified with the Heart of Virginia Council.

Archaeology merit badge workshop will be held on Monday, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Historic Trinity Church, 10111 Iron Bridge Road. These day long workshops are for scouts ages 11-17 and will cover the archaeological process, site surveys and site excavations. Cost $10 and does not include badge. Scouts should bring lunch for this day long workshop. Prerequisites required for this badge.

Citizenship in the World merit badge workshop will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Castlewood, 10201 Iron Bridge Road. This workshop fulfills merit badge requirements by allowing scouts to address rights, duties and citizenship around the world. Learn about international law, world trade, functions of governments and foreign relations. Prerequisites required for this badge.

Citizenship in the Nation merit badge workshop will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Castlewood, 10201 Iron Bridge Road. This workshop will address citizen’s rights, liberties and freedoms by discussing historical documents, branches of government and historical speeches. Cost $10 and does not include badge. Prerequisites required for this merit badge.

Reservations are required for these workshops and space is limited. For details and registration call Bryan Truzzie, 804-751-4946 or truzzieb@chesterfield.gov