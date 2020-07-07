PETERSBURG - Many public transportation riders in the city are about to get a much needed improvement to their daily commute.

Petersburg Area Transit unveiled seven brand new buses, complete with free Wi-Fi connectivity for riders.

Around 400,000 riders rely on PAT for transportation each year. Fresh buses will give those riders added reliability in their travel.

"Petersburg Area Transit actually has one of the oldest fleets in our commonwealth," said Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham. "And with older fleets, unfortunately, this can also mean increased service interruptions due to maintenance, and higher repair costs. That is why it is our joy to host this ribbon cutting today."

It cost about $844,000 for the six mid-size buses and one paratransit but. Most was paid for by state and federal funds. Petersburg’s obligation was $37,000. PAT says it opted to add a higher number of mid-size buses to it’s fleet, rather than a fewer number of large buses.

"A business decision was made to purchase medium heavy-duty buses due to the large number of buses needed to be replaced 2018. The cost of one 30-foot bus is the same as three medium-heavy-duty buses," PAT said in a fact sheet. "Additionally, PAT has transitioned to smaller buses to accommodate its ridership."

It also said the smaller buses would reduce costs for fuel and maintenance, ultimately reducing the number of service shutdowns.

A larger 35-foot bus lasts for around 12 years, while a shorter medium heavy-duty bus has a useful life of 7 years. PAT currently has nine large busses that have exceeded their expiration dates.

The unveiling of these seven vehicles is part of the second year of PAT’s capital replacement plan approved in 2019.

Along with new buses came a new partnership. A $5,000 donation from Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union covered Petersburg’s total cost for the new para-transit bus.

In addition to standard financial services, PAFCU, a nonprofit, provides other services like classes and mentoring to help people improve their credit and become financially stable.

Auto Loans are a core function of PAFCU, which CEO Patsy Smith said is not always the best solution for members, and that transportation is a necessity for personal financial growth.

"As we seek to be champions of change and progress in the community, we all understand transportation is a significant building block to ensure economic growth," Smith said. "If we all aim our advocacy at accessibility and equality, we will make real change in the community and the health and welfare of our community."

PAFCU’s partnership with Petersburg includes referrals for city riders, employees and partners.

Free in-bus Wi-Fi was provided by the Petersburg Public Library.

City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides championed the library’s effort, and said it was a signal of things to come in the city.

"[Wi-Fi] is so important in this day and age," Ferrell-Benavides said. "As we start to move forward and endeavor to do more in the city of Petersburg, you’re going to see more activities like this providing access to the internet, to our community and other services as they move forward."

