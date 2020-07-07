Only 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients in NC and Va. are seniors. Yet roughly 9 out of 10 deaths in those states are people over 60. Now that testing is moving into its outreach phase and businesses are opening back up, neither state’s health department is paying attention with testing or communications targeted to this most at-risk population—thousands of low-income seniors living in apartment buildings together.

A special report by The Progress-Index in Petersburg, The News Leader in Staunton, Va. and The Times-News in Burlington, NC.

Two buildings full of elderly residents each get their first COVID-19 case in May.

In both cases, contact tracing is done and advice is given by the local health department.

In one, the local hospital rushes in, partnering with the health department, to test all residents and staff, help with isolation and quarantine procedures and provide PPE for the staff.

At the other, there is no testing for residents or staff. No PPE provided for the staff. No hospital sweeping in with aid.

There are masks — a single mask for each resident, according to the site manager, some of which have yet to be picked up. And a promise for the delivery of hand sanitizer that three weeks later has still not arrived.

The first virus-stricken living community is a long-term care facility, Ritenour Rest Home. The other is Gypsy Hill House, an apartment building for the elderly. Both are in Staunton, Virginia. Both offer government-subsidized beds to the elderly. Both have shared common areas.

Gypsy Hill House has twice the number of residents. But because some places where seniors live are being treated differently by public health responders, Gypsy Hill got a weaker response.

Because it’s not a medical facility, the Central Shenandoah Health District chose not to test all residents and staff at Gypsy Hill House. They’ve lumped that population into the rest of their second phase of testing.

They’re not the only health district who’s chosen first-come, first-served testing events over focused testing on the residents most likely to die.

They’re not even the only state.

Only one in five COVID-19 patients in North Carolina and Virginia are seniors. Yet roughly nine out of 10 deaths in those states are people over 60. Neither state’s health department appears to be paying attention via testing or communications targeted to a key at-risk population, though — thousands of low-income seniors living in apartment buildings together.

As part of a special investigation, the USA TODAY Network’s reporters in Burlington, North Carolina, and Petersburg and Staunton, Virginia, spoke to these most at-risk residents. These are people over 60, under- or uninsured, many with pre-existing conditions and living in a congregate setting. We also spoke to the apartment managers who see them every day.

Many of the apartment residents we interviewed wanted to be tested. Most were unaware of local community testing events. Unless someone in their building fell sick with COVID, the health department has not come to distribute masks or information.

While health departments in both states conduct weekly phone conferences with regional health systems and create online toolkits for nursing home management, they have not reached out to the senior living communities that are not skilled-nursing facilities.

What they have done is offer Community Testing Events to reach the next level of residents not in nursing homes who may be in need of testing.

"Our main objective is we want to test as many people as possible who are symptomatic and we want to test out vulnerable populations, those who are greater than 65 years of age and people with underlying medical conditions," said Dr. Alton Hart Jr, MD, director of Crater Health District.

Like other health districts in Virginia and North Carolina, the method chosen was pop-up mass testing events, jumping from one locality to the next until they were all tested. Those had the capacity for between 100 and 150 tests.

The health district was not keeping any age-related demographic information on exactly who came to the events. Sometimes by the time people heard about events nearby, they had closed up and moved elsewhere.

Hart said that even in the containment phase which includes mass testing events, "All of those are really geared towards finding active disease. We want to define active disease because we want to do contact tracing and any quarantining or isolation that has to happen.

Hart could not say when any of that effort would be focusing on senior living apartments.

"So I think this is one of those loose at-risk populations that's been overlooked," says Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering and the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"Senior housing has been under-appreciated and has basically fallen under the radar as an at-risk population, because it is not as risky as nursing homes," said Nuzzo. "We're not even doing nursing homes well."

Nuzzo thinks it’s time that more local governments took the matter into their own hands. She’s said as much in a recent talk she gave to several hundred mayors from across the country.

"I think doing testing or offering testing to that community makes sense," Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo said that with limited testing resources, aggressive contact tracing can make a difference. But she warns that health districts haven’t always been up to the task.

"You're assuming that they're doing the normal contact tracing," Nuzzo says, referring to the health district’s response to the COVID-19 case in Gypsy Hill House. "I would actually ask about that to make sure, only because a lot of places just frankly aren't."

"Some communities have realized that the drive-through model excludes some of the most vulnerable parts of their population. So we've seen equity issues where low income communities don't have cars and, therefore, can't access these."

In the meantime, community tests continue. But who are they reaching?

Sycamore Towers has been at its perch between Old Towne Petersburg and Poplar Lawn for the better part of 50 years.

The low-income apartment building for the elderly is a fixture of the city.

The ten story building is in the process of being renovated for the first time in at least 30 years—longer than nearly everyone has lived there.

Residents are complimentary of the new paint, appliances and flooring but they still live with issues and malfunctions.

One of the two elevators has been out of order for over eight months. The working elevator is small, fitting three occupants and the intercom system is also broken, forcing residents to leave their units whenever they get a visitor.

Though used to regular building problems, resident Eric Fultz says COVID-19 is his biggest concern right now.

"I haven’t had any sort of testing at all," Fultz said. "I called to see if I could get tested but they told me I wasn’t eligible. I’m not sick, I don’t have symptoms."

Health districts are the Virginia Department of Health’s main arm for battling the pandemic locally. Crater Health District oversees a 2,000 square mile chunk of Central and Southern Virginia, including Petersburg.

So far, Crater Health District has focused on testing as many people as it possibly can who meet its "at-risk" criteria—mostly those showing symptoms, those over 65 or those who have underlying health conditions.

At only 64 years old, and not displaying symptoms, Fultz does not meet that criteria.

As an army vet, he is due for a surgery at the Veterans Affairs hospital in early July where he hopes to finally be tested.

"They’ll tell me if I have it or not," Fultz said. "I mean I’m going in to get it, they should be able to test me at the same time."

Sycamore Towers’ ground floor community room has been closed for most of the pandemic. Petersburg Redevelopment Housing Authority has posted signs forbidding social gatherings in the hallways and lobby while mandating that residents use the elevator one at a time.

Still, they stop and greet their neighbors getting off the elevator or see each other on trips to get necessities.

"I walk around and pass by people in the hallway. I go to the store. And nobody has come in and tested us yet," Fultz said.

This low-income elderly apartment complex is one of four in Petersburg, with other publicly and privately owned buildings housing a total 433 beds.

One mass distribution event through the Sheriff’s Office on June 4 that handed out 500 bags of equipment to 500 seniors, each bag with five masks and five bottles of hand sanitizer.

Supply shortages limited Crater Health District’s testing ability early in the pandemic. It first started testing the public at large in late May with help from the National Guard.

Point prevalence surveys have been targeted at long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living, and institutions like correctional facilities.

The health district has since established fixed testing locations for the public at Pathways and Central Virginia Health Services.

Dr. Alton Hart Jr. MD, director of Crater Health District, said African Americans have the highest percent of positive tests in the region, making that community a focus for further targeted testing.

African Americans make up almost 80% of Petersburg’s population.

Hart says the health district is in need of a more "robust" testing infrastructure with the state now into phase three of reopening.

Maurice Thrower lives in Hopewell, but today he’s standing under the shady green triangular awning of the old Social Services building on Farmer Street talking to three other men on a hot June afternoon.

A large number of his friends and connections are from Petersburg, and the elderly housing that is all within a short walk of the building.

"I know that people in here are not getting tested. Two Tuesdays ago I tried to get people out to get tested, because there’s a lot of germs that go in and out of those group homes," Thrower said. "You’ve got nurses that go in and out of there taking care of people, and then you’ve got people coming to see their families, you’ve got little kids sometimes."

Many apartment residents rely on contact with other people for transportation, taking the public bus or getting rides from other people. Nurses regularly stop by to assist residents and there are frequent medication deliveries from local pharmacies.

"This is whether you live or die," Thrower said. "All of these houses, all of these group homes, all of them need to be tested."

Gypsy Hill House unfolds like an accordion down a hilly landscaped area at the dead end of C Street.

Rolling slowly up the sidewalk comes Nancy Kinzer, pushing a walker-chair over the steep grade. Under a straw hat, wide sunglasses and a pink and blue facemask, the smile in her voice can be heard but not seen when she says, "Good morning."

She knew someone had COVID in the apartment.

Kinzer says the residents do their best to wear masks. She likes to get out for fresh air and exercise as many of her neighbors do.

She says sometimes in the common area she sees people talking with no face coverings, and that makes her nervous.

As she crests the hill by the parking lot, a local bus stops near the curb.

"Hi Nancy!" Christine Myers hops off the last step and greets her friend. Like Kinzer, Myers wears a mask, one that matches her blue pants and summer top.

She says that management at Gypsy Hill House has done a "fine job" keeping the common areas clean and disinfected.

They have more anxiety about one of the local grocery stores. Neither Myers or Kinzer were aware of the governor’s executive order that all people wear masks inside stores.

Neither were aware of the free testing offered last week nearby. Would they have gone to get tested if they had known?

"Oh man, yeah!" says Myers. Both say that they’d be glad if the health department offered tests here at the parking lot.

Myers says that she has COPD, a condition which affects her lungs and which makes her particularly vulnerable should she get COVID.

"They need to test these people," says Myers.

Despite the masks, banter floats lightly between residents.

"I’m going to be in the paper!" Myers exclaims to laughter from those joining her.

Shirley Dickerson meets all the criteria of an at-risk patient. She’s 86, lives in a low-income apartment, has asthma and frequent bronchitis and during the stress of the pandemic, she’s gone back to smoking.

Yet she’s never been tested.

"(The Lord’s) took care of me for 86 years so I feel like I’m doing what I need to be doing. If I’m going to get it, I’m going to get it," she said.

No one has visited her apartment to give her masks, sanitizer or information about the virus. If she needed to be tested, she said her doctor’s office is the only place she knows of where she could get one.

Meanwhile, just 2.5 miles up the road, hundreds of people lined up in a parking lot for Alamance County’s first community testing event Saturday, June 27. Dickerson hadn’t heard about the event.

The community testing event was hosted by Cone Health, LabCorp and the county Health Department. Most of the attendees were middle-aged and several families filled their cars to have their whole household tested. In the first hour or so of the event, only about 1 in 8 were seniors.

Cone Health said the site was equipped to test 350 people Saturday. By mid-afternoon, 282 tests were collected and sent to LabCorp. Nearly 70 tests weren’t used.

In nearby Mebane, Dennis Parker, 67, appears nonchalant about the COVID-19 crisis. Because he never went out much before, Parker said his daily routine doesn’t look much different and he doesn’t know anyone who’s gotten sick. He feels safe in his community.

"I could get tested if I wanted to, but I don’t see the need to," he said.

Apparently, neither does the health department, though 97% of COVID deaths in Alamance County were people 60 and over.

Lafayette House is a privately-owned elderly apartment just a few doors down from Sycamore Towers in Petersburg. Property Manager Charlotte Mason said the 105 bed facility has largely been left to fend for itself during the pandemic.

"There's nothing specific that comes from the governor when it comes to an elderly community so we have to just kind of figure it out on our own," Mason said.

Lafayette House was the only low-income elderly apartment complex to close its doors to all visitors during the early stages of the pandemic. It has since reopened to limited visitors, but residents are still cautious.

"When the governor opened phase two, we started allowing limited visitors. But it's really only a handful of residents that actually have visitors. Most of our residents are still trying to eliminate contact as much as possible."

Hart confirmed that the idea of performing tests on such a congregate community is not yet part of the health district’s plan.

Over a month ago, Detroit was focusing its testing on its elderly population, regardless of their type of residence. They expanded their free testing to any residents 60 or over.

For health districts in Virginia and North Carolina, weekly virtual meetings with regional health systems and online toolkits for long term healthcare facilities have been in place for months.

Should the districts consider similar regular communication and resources for interested apartment building managers?

"It’s an excellent idea," Nuzzo said. "I think this has fallen through, though, in this completely forgotten-about group."

As re-opening activities begin and cases start to cycle up again, this group may be more at risk for death than any other in the state.

The testing strategy has yet to catch up with the risks.

Reporting in Staunton Va. by Jeff Schwaner.