Jennifer Pearce was last seen July 3 in an neighborhood off Centralia Road near Chester

CHESTERFIELD — County police are looking for a woman last seen in the Chester area July 3.

Jennifer E. Pearce, 37, is 5-feet-2 and weighs around 170 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and her last-known address is the 3900 block of Saldale Drive in central Chesterfield.

An acquaintance reported last seeing her in the 9700 block of Shamrock Drive, off Centralia Road. Pearce’s family reported her missing on Monday.

Anyone with information about Pearce is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers through the P3 app.