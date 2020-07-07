KEYSER - After meeting behind closed doors on two different occasions, the Keyser City Council has taken action to correct what they say were inconsistencies in the pay scales for the city's employees.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

According to mayor Damon Tillman, the pay scales being used by the city were not consistent and had not even been signed or dated by previous council.

“In the computer system, there were about four different scales,” council member Jenninfer Junkins said. “Nothing matched up the way it was supposed to. We felt it needed corrected.”

Tillman and the council members met in executive session on June 10, and again on June 24 to discuss the issue.

At the conclusion of the June 24 session, Junkins said the officials had “come up with a new pay scale for the hour employees.

“We also came up with a new job description for oru street employees,” she said, adding, “We’d like to have this for all our employees.”

Junkins then made a motion to approve the updated pay scale, and William Zacot seconded it.

Tillman credited Junkins for her diligence in researching the issue, noting that the employees “are way overdue” for the adjustments.

The Keyser City Council next meets on Wednesday, June 8, and among the items on the agenda are the date for the sale of the former Limestone dam, an ordinance for 911 street addressing, residential parking permits, and late fees, red tags and shut-offs.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.



