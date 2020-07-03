With travel expected to be busy over the July 4 weekend, the West Virginia Division of Highways is pleased to announce that all rest areas and welcome centers on I-64, I-68, I-77, and I-79 will continue to be open and maintained for those traveling through the Mountain State. During this COVID-19 pandemic, personnel are working on an enhanced cleaning schedule with disinfection protocols in place.

Along the West Virginia Turnpike, all travel plazas are open with limited food menus available. Tourist information centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and trucker showers are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Beckley Plaza.

The Parkways Authority is expecting heavy traffic (some hours of 2,000 plus vehicles) starting Thursday with the heaviest days being Thursday, July 2; Friday, July 3; Sunday, July 5; and then the following weekend July 10-12. The toll plazas will attempt to keep an E-ZPass lane open as much as possible, but heavy traffic may prevent that.

Travelers can still expect work zones throughout the State, however, where possible, temporary roadway lane closures will be pulled, and two lanes maintained.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation strongly encourages masks to be worn while inside rest areas and welcome centers and to practice safe social distancing.