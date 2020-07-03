Fifteen of the top rising seniors in West Virginia have been named West Virginia Scholar Finalists and remain in competition for a full scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College. The finalists include:

• Hailey Cox, Shady Spring HS

• Emma Dotson, Bridgeport HS

• Melody Garret, Lewis County HS

• Abigail Hannan, Elkins HS

• Davis Haynes, Ripley HS

• Alexander Heath, Musselman HS

• Abigail Judy, Winfield HS

• Macy McKnight, Sissonville HS

• Quinn Raffo, Richwood HS

• Eden Reynolds, Charleston Catholic HS

• Lauren Roush, Ripley HS

• Alex Thompson, Philip Barbour HS

• Allison Vance, Washington HS

• Miranda Vaughn, Cabell-Midland HS

• Peyton Whitt, James Monroe HS

The average GPA of the finalists is 3.9, with eleven of the fifteen holding a perfect 4.0 GPA. Their academic interests include biology, business, education, English, graphic design, physics, psychology, and social justice.

“This is another incredible cohort of West Virginia Scholar finalists,” Wesleyan vice president for enrollment management John Waltz said. “Their essays reflect a heartfelt passion to help people and the state of West Virginia. These students are leaders who clearly have a desire to impact the world in profound ways.”

Beginning, Monday, July 6, anyone can go to wvmetronews.com and vote for their favorite finalist. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the 2020 West Virginia Scholars Luncheon on Wesleyan’s campus.

The winner will receive a four-year full scholarship that pays for tuition, fees, room, and board. The first and second runner-up also receive generous scholarship awards.

“We are grateful to WV MetroNews and our other scholarship partners in the West Virginia Scholar Program,” Waltz added. “Our previous winners and finalists have excelled at Wesleyan and are now enjoying professional success in a variety of medical fields, law, business and public relations, and education. We are excited about the potential for greatness in this group of truly outstanding students.”

This is the 13th year for the West Virginia Scholar competition. The program is sponsored by WV MetroNews, Friends of Coal, WV Hospital Association, ZMM Architects & Engineers, RBC Wealth Management, WV Farm Bureau, and West Virginia Wesleyan College.