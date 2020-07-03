The Jackson County Solid Waste Authority (JCoSWA) would like to thank the residents and businesses of Jackson County for their patience during the past 3 months while our County Recycling efforts were discontinued due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the Governor’s stay at home orders for non-essential activities. In consideration of the Governor’s recent allowance to reopen various businesses and activities throughout the State, the JCoSWA will begin on July 06, 2020, to collect materials in a phased approach. Initially, we will bring employees back on a part-time basis and will need to adjust some of our previous collection routines at the various drop off locations, as described below. (For that reason, we ask that you place your recyclables in the appropriate containers to reduce the time required to sort materials to maximize efficiency for JCoSWA employees).

• Cottageville Processing Center: - Residents can drop off all previously collected materials including Plastics (1 thru 7), Cardboard, Newspaper (magazines, white paper, etc.), aluminum and steel cans, and electronic devices (except TV’s)- Please separate all materials and place in collection bins as labeled. NO TVs.

• Ripley Drop Off (Miller Drive – Whiting Park-West Ripley): - Cardboard Only- no other materials until further notice

• Ravenswood Drop Off (Near City Maintenance Building): - Cardboard Only- no other materials until further notice

• Kenna Drop Off (Near Junction of Rt 21 and 34): - All material previously collected at this site - (normal collections at this site are due to lower volume and local community policing the facility). Please separate all materials and place in trailer bins as labeled.

Pick-up at schools and county businesses will resume under the previous schedule and collections.

The JCoSWA is very concerned about the safety and health of its employees as they handle recycle materials and would ask the community to NOT retain materials to be recycled, if you or others in your household are sick with or have symptoms of COVID-19, but rather dispose of those items with your household trash.

Again, we appreciate the community support for the County Recycle Program. The materials you recycle are sold and used exclusively to continue this program (along with State Grants, funding from the County Commission, Constellium, and donations and support from Ripley and Ravenswood, and in-kind support from others in the County).