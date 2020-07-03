Old Towne resident feeds the entire Petersburg Police Department

PETERSBURG - A local man with ties that bind him to Petersburg committed a random act of kindness. Bill Nicholson who owns the Historic Hudson-Day home on High Street fed the entire Petersburg Police Department [PPD].

"In these unparalleled times, it’s really important that we all step back and choose to do what’s right, much as the leadership of the PPD did for the protesters," said Nicholson. "Chief Miller and his team were inclusive, thoughtful and sincere. They showed much needed leadership in these difficult times. I truly am thankful for our police force."

How did Deputy Chief T. Christian react when Nicholson proposed his idea to him?

"He was incredibly humbled and thankful," said Nicholson. "It made my offer an even more joyous experience."

Nicholson’s quest to treat the PPD to meals to show his appreciation was well received.

"When Mr. Nicholson contacted me, I thought this was a wonderful act of kindness being provided by both Mr. Nicholson and the Local Vibe Café," said Christian. "We are very grateful to have Mr. Nicholson as a valued member of our community and thankful for his recognition of the hard working men and women of the Petersburg Bureau of Police."

Nicholson’s generosity also boosted the economy in Old Towne by helping a local eatery to get cooking again during the pandemic-driven economic crisis.

How did Local Vibe Café [LVC] owner Donnie Cornwell react when Nicholson informed him that he had selected his restaurant for the warmheartedness crime scene?

"I was so excited; it gave me chills," said Cornwell. "The thought of someone reaching out to ‘me’ being part of something so significant made me realize how important Local Vibe is to the community."

Do officers dine at LVC regularly?

‘We see some officers at Local Vibe regularly," said Cornwell. "We enjoy seeing them and getting the opportunity to thank them for their service."

What evidence has been presented in this delicious crime of goodness?

"Bill purchased gift cards for the entire police force [up to 130] which offer four meal choices," said Cornwell. "The recipients will select and redeem their meals July 1 through July 3."

"My choice July 1 which was the first day of Phase 3 of Reopening Virginia was coincidental," said Nicholson. "It’s been tough to see the impact on Old Towne and the City. I’ve often described this place as a diamond in the rough. Sadly, the pandemic has slowed its evolution."

Why did Nicholson select LVC?

"Local Vibe Café is a terrific healthy place to eat. The current economy has hit small businesses really hard. We need to support these local places," said Nicholson. "I like the ‘vibe’ there and felt introducing people to a healthy alternative to fast foods is good for everyone."

Healthy food choices available at LVC offer the community a way to stay clean and not cheat on their eating plans.

"I believe it's a huge benefit to have an ingredient conscious restaurant in Old Towne," said Cornwell. "This is one of those places you can visit regularly and not feel guilty about it."

Cornwell selected LVC’s four most popular menu selections.

"The first one is our signature ‘Cilantro Madness’ which features all of our best house-made Latin inspired ingredients. The second is ‘Bowl with Soul’ which features a southern BBQ style chicken or tofu with chickpeas and our own lemon tahini sauce," described Cornwell. ‘Local Fave Wrap’ is the third one which really is the locals’ favorite with arugula, spiced shrimp, Caesar dressing and more. And, lastly Bill’s new favorite item on our new menu, Chicken Island Tacos."

"It's hard to pass up chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mango, and Sriracha sauce on two soft shell tacos served with side of beans and rice," said Nicholson. "It looks great and tastes even better!"

What did Captain G. Geist have to say about receiving a free meal from a member of the community he has taken an oath to protect?

"It’s an honor of the appreciation displayed by Bill, because we don’t always get thanks for the job that we do in this community," said Geist. "I’ve seen in the past few months that numerous businesses and citizens here stepped up and given us thanks which is what Bill has done for us today."

"The members of the Petersburg Bureau of Police are a group of dedicated individuals both sworn and civilian staff," said Christian. "We have a commitment of service to our community. So, we remind our staff often of the oath taken, as we continue to work extremely hard to provide a safer City of Petersburg."

This is not the first time Nicholson has offered assistance to the PPD?

"I’ve supported the local police for many years including the K-9 program," said Nicholson. "We have such a great police force. I decided now more than ever I should show my support and appreciation."

Nicholson is not the only one guilty of perpetrating acts of kindness.

"In April we did a fundraiser to feed some frontline workers at one of the local hospitals," said Cornwell. "We are so grateful that we can be relevant during these difficult times."

"Officers were very appreciative and thankful for the generosity," said Christian. "Again, we are very thankful for the support we get from our City and community partners like Mr. Nicholson. This city is on the rise and we’re committed to be of service to its present and future."

Nicholson encourages others to follow him down the path of goodness.

"Everyone has something positive to offer - helping others, picking up trash, feeding the hungry – there are so many options," said Nicholson. "Please everyone practice random acts of kindness. It’s so rewarding and contagious…in a good way."

