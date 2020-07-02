FORT ASHBY - Since opening in February of 2017, the Wheelhouse Academy has offered extensive training opportunities to players, young and old, traditionally in the sports of baseball and softball.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

With pitching machines and batting cages, there is equipment to help get the job done. In addition to equipment, there is one-on-one and group instruction offered by qualified trainers, including long-term major leaguer Aaron Laffey.

Wheelhouse is in the process of expanding into a training facility for other sports to include basketball, volleyball, etc., but baseball and softball training remains at the core of Wheelhouse’s offerings. After taking a few years to get up and running, Wheelhouse decided to offer travel teams to give local athletes more of an opportunity to see and be seen.

According to co-owner Shane Corwell, “The high school season starts too early and is too short. The kids need a summer/fall season to be seen by colleges. We went with Arsenal because that affiliates us with a national organization that has multiple states represented. This provides a place for every level of player to play.”

The Wheelhouse Arsenal is the West Virginia affiliate for the Arsenal organization, a multi-state baseball program dedicated to the development of the highest caliber baseball and softball players in the United States.

Under the direction of the “Hit Doctor” Joe Barth and his staff, the Arsenal program teaches and instills a love for the game that exhibits the best of what their players can be. Arsenal teams are made up of some of the finest players in the area and compete nationally in their respective age groups in search of the most competitive baseball available.

One such local team is the Wheelhouse Arsenal 18 u squad that traveled to Bridgeport, West Virginia, over the weekend and not just competed in, but won the Father and Son Tournaments “Tournament of Champions” event over the weekend.

The Wheelhouse Arsenal 18u squad is a veritable who’s who of talent from around the region. From Frankfort High School, there is Brady Whitacre. From Hampshire High School is Wes Landis, Grant Landis and Tra Bryson. Also hailing from West Virginia is Slade Saville of Petersburg and Isaac Vanmeter of Moorefield. From nearby Maryland, Grant Cain and Wes Athey compete from Allegany High School, Bryce Snyder from Mountain Ridge and Mason Brennemen from Northern.

The Wheelhouse Arsenal 18u squad is coached by Nate Wigger, Ryan Briner, Nick Corwell and Foster Connis.

All in all, Wheelhouse marched into the Father and Son Tournament with high expectations and delivered on those high hopes. In three games, the Arsenal were undefeated at 3-0, outscored their opponents by a combined score of 25 runs to 6, and were named tournament champions.

In game one, pitchers Isaac Vanmeter and Slade Saville combined to throw a no-hitter, and the Arsenal bats exploded to give Wheelhouse a 10-0 victory over the Harrison County Havoc.

“We started Isaac Vanmeter who went the first three innings, and Vanmeter was followed up by Slade Saville who went the last two innings. Between the two, they had seven strikeouts in a dominating performing on the mound. We got the job done with the bats as well and were able to earn the 10-0 victory in the shortened, five-inning game,” Wheelhouse Arsenal coach Nate Wigger explained.

Offensively, Bryce Snyder led the way with a triple and a single along with an RBI. Both Brady Whitacre and Grant Cain doubled and each had two RBI’s as well.

“It took us two innings to get the butterflies out. Once we settled in and went through the batting order, each player was able to get their timing and rhythm down. They started hitting their pitches and putting the ball where they wanted it. Our base running was stellar as well, Wigger explained.

In game two, Arsenal again got stellar pitching and performance at the plate to beat the highly respected Blue Ridge Generals out of Winchester, Virginia by a score of 7-1.

“We started Grant Cain who pitched the first three innings. Wes Landis then came in and pitched the fourth and fifth innings, followed by Mason Brennemen pitching in the sixth and seventh. Between the three pitchers, Arsenal only gave up three hits and had a combined six strikeouts,” Wigger stated.

Offensively, Grant Cain and Brady Whitacre both had doubles. Cain had three RBI’s. Bryce Snyder had two singles and two RBI’s.

“We felt really confident. Everything gelled in game two. What has amazed me is their baseball knowledge. For the age of these kids, the baseball knowledge they have is astounding. You hear them discussing among themselves what pitches they are seeing, what pitches they are waiting on, the position of the players on defense, it’s amazing the baseball knowledge they have,” Wigger stated. “To coach a group like this is amazing. When you instruct them on something, they execute it. You have 100 percent confidence that they are going to play the game the way you want it to be played.”

In the championship game, Arsenal was victorious over the RBI Red Wings of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania by a score of 8-5. Isaac Vanmeter pitched the first two innings. Tra Bryson came in and pitched innings three, four and five. Finally, Grant Cain came into close the game in the seventh inning.

The two teams combined for eight runs in the first inning, with Arsenal scoring five runs and the Red Wings scoring three. Arsenal’s first five batters each crossed the plate to score, all on singles. Wheelhouse then put up two more runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead. The Red Wings scored two runs in the fourth inning to inch closer at 7-5. Wheelhouse finished the scoring with a run in the sixth to earn the 8-5 victory.

“Tra Bryson’s performance in the championship game sticks out for me. Bryson struck out four in relief and gave up only two hits. At the plate, Bryson went 2-3 with a double and a single and 2 RBI’s. Wes Landis made a ridiculously great defensive catch in foul territory, ending the inning in the sixth, leaving two runners on,” Wigger explained.

With their first tournament under their belt, a championship belt no less, Arsenal looks ahead to a productive travel season. We are excited for their future. The sky is the limit with this group. It’s a blessing to coach a group like this. How they execute, the fact that they have fun at what they are doing, it’s a great group to be a part of,” Wigger proudly stated.





