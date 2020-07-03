BALTIMORE – Maryland State Police have arrested several suspects over the past week in conjunction with allied agencies as part of the department's effort to reduce violent crime across the state.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit served Markell Julian Watkins, 27, of Baltimore, on June 24 with an arrest warrant on firearms-related charges. The warrant charged Watkins with the possession of a non-regulated firearm and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

On June 25, troopers served a second suspect, Benjamin Swigert Claar, 19, of Baltimore, with a criminal summons for being in possession of a firearm while being convicted of a disqualifying crime.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with the Ocean City Police Department, obtained information that led troopers to initiating a criminal investigation into Watkins.

During the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Watkins was previously arrested for possessing a regulated firearm in Ocean City. Watkins is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a disqualifying crime.

The investigation led troopers to serve a search warrant on Watkins’ residence, where the seized an additional firearm and firearms-related parts. Watkins is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Also on June 25, troopers with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Disapproval Unit served Jamel Lamont Matthews, 26, of Baltimore, with an open arrest warrant through the Baltimore Police Department. Matthews had an open warrant for making a false statement to police. He was released to Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit served, James Jong Rhee, 40, of Cumberland, on June 25, with an arrest warrant. Rhee had an open warrant for electronic harassment and harassment: course of conduct. Rhee was later released on his own recognizance.

Finally, on June 23, troopers with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division - Firearms Enforcement Unit served Daniel Lee Kearchner, 36, of Frostburg, with an arrest warrant. Kearchner had an open warrant for second-degree assault and animal cruelty. Kearchner was later released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

These cases highlight the Maryland State Police mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence. The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers who are tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations perpetuating firearm-related violence.





