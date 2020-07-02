By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

FOUNTAIN – Instead of walking down the aisle in their caps and gowns, Fountain fourth graders celebrated a drive-through graduation.

Fountain Primary School staff and PTO members kicked off the celebration with pictures followed by the procession of decorated vehicles through the school parking area, where graduates received awards, letters and gifts.

Fountain Fire Department and Mineral County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Anderson were on hand to welcome the graduates.

Traditional awards were presented to the students as the Boyce Houser American Legion Post 41 Distinguished Achievement School Awards were presented to Emma Martin and Wesley Hahn, recognizing courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, service and scholarship.

Each year the Wertman-Staggs family honors the annual Bob Staggs Citizenship Award and the Carol Wertman Staggs Memorial Award recipients.

"It’s never too soon to start doing the right things and being a good citizen," was the challenge to the students on their awards as Skylur Hymes was recognized as the 2020 Bob Staggs Citizenship Award recipient and Abby Cook as the 2020 Carol Wertman Staggs Memorial Award recipient.

Receiving promotion certificates were Indica Angle, Phoenix Angle, Jayden Campbell, Abigail Cook, Sophia Doman, Phoebe Dyer, Emily Fickes, Nalayia Funk, Wesley Hahn, Kyleigh Hastings, Eric Hatfield, Skylur Hymes, Gavin Kesner, Xander Kirk, Emma Martin, Cayden Mongold, Hunter Murphy, Don Starcher and Uriah Swick.