KEYSER - On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 23, 1960, at Stayman Field in Keyser, the unthinkable happened. Like the Bible story where the diminutive David slayed the giant Goliath, the class A Ridgeley Blackhawks overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit, scoring 20 unanswered, second half points, to topple class AAA Keyser by a score of 20-13.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

It wasn’t as if David had never slayed Goliath before in this, the original Battle of Mineral County rivalry. Though Ridgeley victories over the vaunted Black and Gold Tornado were rare, they had in fact happened. In fact, the Blackhawks’ 1960 victory over Keyser was actually Ridgeley’s seventh victory over the Golden Tornado in 26 tries up until that point.

Interestingly enough, despite a huge size disparity between Ridgeley and Keyser in those days, the Blackhawks actually held an early 4-3 advantage through the rivalry’s first seven games (1935-1941). Keyser quickly gained the upper hand in the rivalry, however, winning 15 and tying one of the next 18 games leading up to the 1960 matchup.

So, it wasn’t the first or the only win for Ridgeley in the series, but it indeed may have been the biggest. Consider this. In a 21-game span from 1951-1971, Ridgeley was victorious only one time against the Golden Tornado, that one time was in 1960. That’s right, leading up to the game, Keyser had won nine straight in the series (1951-1959). After that game, Keyser went on to win the next 11 games in the series (1961-1971).

The fact that Keyser had won nine straight in the series with Ridgeley leading up to that fateful afternoon of Sept. 23, 1960, doesn’t tell the tale of just how disparate the two programs were.

This was a Keyser program that in the previous five seasons (1955-1959) had a combined record of 48-4. In 1955, Keyser finished with a record of 9-1. In 1956, the Golden Tornado finished a perfect 11-0 and won the state championship with a victory over Mullens. In 1957, Keyser finished 10-1, losing by one-point in the state championship game to Vinson. Both 1958 and 1959 saw Keyser finish with identical 9-1 records.

Ridgeley, by contrast, had fared much differently in that five-season span (1955-1959). 1955 was a good season as the Blackhawks finished with a 7-1 record. In 1956, Ridgeley finished with a losing record of 3-5. 1957 saw the Blackhawks go an abysmal 1-9. Ridgeley rebounded strong in 1958, going 6-3, but in 1959, the Blackhawks again finished an abysmal 2-7. Overall, in that five-season span, Ridgeley went a combined 19-25.

Also of note heading into the contest is that dating back to the 1954 season, Keyser had won 25 of their last 26 games at home within the friendly confines of Stayman Field.

Considering all these factors, the task facing Ridgeley on the afternoon of Sept. 23, 1960, was a tall one. Keyser had won nine straight games in the series, the Black and Gold had also won 25 of their last 26 games at home and were not too far removed from finishing as a state finalist and as a state champion. We’ve also mentioned of course the tremendous size disparity between the two schools.

Ridgeley entered the contest on a bit of a roll. The Blackhawks had bludgeoned their first two opponents by a combined score of 49-0, defeating Circleville at Circleville 27-0 to open the season, and Berkeley Springs 22-0 at home in week two.

Keyser entered the week three contest with visiting Ridgeley with a record of 1-1. The Golden Tornado demolished Martinsburg at Martinsburg 33-0 to open the season, then fell at Charles Town 13-0 in week two.

By the time the final buzzer sounded on Sept. 23, Ridgeley would walk away undefeated with a record of 3-0 while Keyser would fall to 1-2 on the young season.

The game story headline in the Monday, Sept. 26, 1960 edition of the Mineral News-Tribune read, “Black Hawks Upset Keyser by 20-13 Score.” Sportswriter Milton Baker opened the story with, “Friday afternoon, the Ridgeley Blackhawks pulled a surprise upset by defeating the Keyser Golden Tornado by the score of 20-13.”

According to Baker’s report, Keyser received the opening kickoff but was unable to get anything going as the Ridgeley defense forced a punt. After an exchange of several possessions, Keyser ultimately worked their way down to the Ridgeley 23-yard line where Bradfield scampered into the end zone from 23 yards out. With the extra point no good, Keyser stood with a 6-0 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Baker details the second quarter action, including Keyser’s second score and the tally heading into the locker room at halftime, “Keyser’s second touchdown came in the second quarter. Keyser kicked on fourth down, Ridgeley’s Whiteman fumbled it, and Hawkins recovered. Keyser then moved down to the three where Wilt ran over for the TD. Wilt also carried for the extra point, and the first half ended 13-0 in favor of Keyser.

Already a daunting task trying to defeat Keyser at home, Ridgeley now faced the added disadvantage of being down by two touchdowns at halftime.

Then the magic happened, as detailed by Baker, “Ridgeley received to begin the second half and the Black Hawks moved down to the goal line on a long pass. On the next play, Imes scored from the one. Keyser took over only to have to kick on fourth down. Ridgeley then moved down to the Keyser three and the quarter ended.”

Entering the fourth quarter, Ridgeley still faced a seven-point, 13-6 deficit. It only took one play and extra point, however, for the Blackhawks to tie the game at 13 points apiece. The equalizer happened on the first play of the fourth quarter as Ridgeley’s Hinkle took it in from three yards out.

With the game tied at 13-13 late, Ridgeley quarterback Frank Lambert hit Gulbronson for a near 40-yard touchdown pass. With the extra point, the final tally reached 20-13 in favor of the Blackhawks.

Despite trailing by two touchdowns in the first half, Ridgeley not only won the game on the scoreboard but also in every major statistic.

The Blackhawks led the way in total first downs 13-9, gaining 10 first downs on the ground and three through the air, compared to eight first downs for Keyser on the ground and only one through the air.

Ridgeley also outgained Keyser in total yards 267-177. Ridgeley rushed for 184 yards compared to 167 yards on the ground for Keyser. Ridgeley’s big advantage came through the air as quarterback Frank Lambert completed four of seven passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Keyser mustered only one completion in six attempts for 10 yards.

The Golden Tornado, 1-2 after the loss to Ridgeley, would go on to win four of their remaining seven games to finish with an overall record of 5-5. Victories over Martinsburg, LaSalle, Moorefield, Southern and Petersburg allowed Coach Fred “Tack” Clark’s Keyser bunch to finish with the .500 record.

3-0 after the big win over Keyser, Ridgeley would go on to defeat Moorefield the following week to get off to a hot 4-0 start. The Blackhawks would hit a slump, however, losing four of their final five games, defeating only West Virginia Deaf, as Coach Tom O’Connor’s Blackhawks finished the season above .500 at 5-4.

Beginning in 1935, Ridgeley and Keyser played uninterrupted until Ridgeley’s final football season in 1975, even during the war years, with 1972 and 1973 being the only exceptions. After 39 contests, the series concluded with Keyser holding a commanding 29-9-1 advantage over the considerably smaller Ridgeley.

Ridgeley had nine victories in 39 attempts against Keyser, and perhaps none bigger than the 1960, come from behind, 20-13 victory over the Golden Tornado on the road at Stayman Field. It was, after all, the only victory the Blackhawks claimed over Keyser in a 21-game span spanning 1951-1971.

It happened 60 years ago this September. Statistically speaking, it was a significant outlier. Biblically speaking, it was David slaying Goliath.



