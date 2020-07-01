Chesterfield Police say the cyclist was westbound on Hull Street Road when he struck a person trying to cross the street

MIDLOTHIAN — A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed late Tuesday night in an accident on Hull Street Road near its intersection with Genito Road.

Chesterfield Police identified the cyclist as Chaz Matthew Wendt, 29, of Midlothian. The pedestrian was identified as 69-year-old Floyd Burkhammer, of no permanent address.

The accident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 11300 block of Hiull Street Road. Police said Wendt was driving his motorcycle westbound when he hit Burkhammer, who was attempting to cross the street.

Burkhammer was killed instantly. Wendt was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

An investigation is continuing into the accident, police said. A preliminary report said alcohol and speed were factors.

Anyone who may have information about the events leading up to the accident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips app.