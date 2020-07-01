Vanessa Crawford says a phone scam has been launched trying to lure Petersburg businesses into making off-hour cash deposits at ’designated’ locations

PETERSBURG — Petersburg’s sheriff has alerted the business community to a phone racket involving a purported debit-card theft ring and fake texts requesting emergency deposits of the businesses’ cash drawers.

"If someone calls and says that they are a Petersburg deputy, it is a scam," Sheriff Vanessa Crawford said. "No deputies would be calling any citizens at any time for anything."

Crawford said an Old Towne Petersburg business owner tipped her off to the activity because the scammers contacted them.

Someone claiming to be a Petersburg deputy sheriff called the business’ manager and claimed he needed to review security-camera footage because of debit-card thefts in the area. The caller then asked the manager for a secondary number he could call back on, and Crawford said the manager complied.

"The worker gave them her cell number because she thought she was talking to a deputy," Crawford said.

Later, the store manager received a text from someone claiming to be the business owner, who said he was messaging from another number because his phone was not working. The text directed the manager to return to the store, count out only bills and then meet the owner at a designated location to make an emergency deposit that night.

Crawford said that was when the manager suspected something was up and called the real business owner.

"Fortunately, the worker did not take any money out, but she did give her cell phone number to the callers," Crawford said, adding that, had the manager followed through with the request to meet at the designated location, it "could have turned out to be a very tragic situation."

The Progress-Index is not identifying the business or the employee involved out of concern for their safety.

Anyone who gets a similar call is asked to contact either the sheriff’s office at (804) 733-2369 or the Petersburg Police Department at (804) 732-4222.

Bill Atkinson can be reached at batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinson_PI