CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to be wise about fireworks safety as they celebrate the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

Sparklers, ground spinners and aerial fireworks are top picks for many Fourth of July celebrations. This has been especially true since an expansion in state law allowed retailers to sell a larger variety of fireworks beyond sparklers and ground-based entertainment.

"Every year, Americans celebrate our nation’s independence with family, food and a stunning fireworks display," Attorney General Morrisey said. "It’s important to keep general safety tips in mind when lighting fireworks to avoid a potential emergency."

It is crucial to protect loved ones from accidents. In 2019, an estimated 10,000 fireworks-related injuries and 12 deaths occurred nationwide, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Children under the age of 15 accounted for 36 percent of the estimated fireworks-related injuries that same year.

Safety tips to remember include:

•Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area.

•Read all instructions before igniting fireworks.

•Supervise children at all times and make sure adults ignite every firework, including sparklers, which can cause severe burns if not handled properly.

•Make sure other people are out of range.

•Never relight a malfunctioning firework.

•Soak used/malfunctioning fireworks in water before throwing them away.

•Keep a water hose or bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

•Never place any body part directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

•Move to a safe location immediately after lighting fireworks.

•Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.

•Never ignite fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Consumers also should only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer and familiarize themselves with any local ordinance that pertains to the use of fireworks.