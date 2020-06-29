WESTERNPORT - A 73-year-old Lonaconing man who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that flipped on Route 135 near the former Tri-Towns Plaza Sunday perished as a result of the accident.

The single-vehicle accident closed Route 135 to traffic for several hours as emergency personnel investigated.

The driver, identified as Roger Wilhelm of Lonaconing, was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Fire and EMS units were dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to Route 135 in the area of Tri-Towns Plaza for a reported vehicle crash with serious injuries," Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.

"Our Joint Communications Center received calls from the scene indicating the male was entrapped in the wreckage."

Units from Westernport, Piedmont, West Virginia, Tri-Towns EMS, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and an EMS supervisor responded on the incident. Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter also was dispatched, but later canceled.

Wilhelm was reportedly the single occupant. No other injuries were reported, Bowman said.

No further details were available.